DJ AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 05/12/2023

Amundi Asset Management (GCLM,PABW ) AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 05/12/2023 15-Nov-2023 / 10:30 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 05/12/2023 -- Overview - Please find attached the Notices to Shareholders. They can also be found on Amundi website: Important information: Merger of several ETFs | Amundi ETF Luxembourg | Retail - The Absorbed ETFs below will merge into the Receiving ETFs on 05/12/2023. - The receiving tickers in green will be transferred and activated on the merger date, please find the details in the table below. - Tickers in green = new tickers, tickers in red = discontinued tickers. - Characteristics of the Receiving ETFs will remain the same after the effective date. - Please refer to the Overview section of the Excel file attached for more information. Receiving ETFs ETF Trading Stock First Trading day ISIN Replication ETF NAME Index TER CCY Symbol Currency Exchange of the Receiving ETF (at Open) Amundi MSCI World ESG MSCI World ESG IE0001GSQ2O9 Physical CTB Net Zero Ambition Broad CTB Select 0,25% EUR ---------------- UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) Index Amundi MSCI World MSCI World IE000CL68Z69 Physical Climate Net Zero Climate Paris 0,25% USD -------------------- Ambition PAB UCITS ETF Aligned Filtered Acc Index Absorbed ETFs Last Trading ISIN Replication ETF NAME Index TER ETF Symbol Trading Stock day of the CCY Currency Exchanges Absorbed ETF (at Close) Amundi MSCI World MSCI World Climate LU1602144229 Physical Climate Transition Change CTB Select 0,25% EUR ----------------------- CTB UCITS ETF DR - Index Net EUR EUR (C) Amundi MSCI World MSCI World Climate London LU1602144492 Physical Climate Transition Change CTB Select 0,25% USD GCLM USD Stock 12/04/2023 CTB UCITS ETF DR - Index Net EUR LN Exchange USD (C) Amundi MSCI World Climate Paris MSCI World Climate PABW London LU2182388400 Physical Aligned PAB UCITS Change Paris Aligned 0,25% USD LN USD Stock 12/04/2023 ETF DR (C) Select Net USD Exchange

- Impact on Secondary Market:

- The Absorbed ETFs will stop trading on the 04/12/2023 at close.

- Timetable of the merger:

Event Date Last trading day on Stock Exchanges for the Absorbed ETFs 04/12/2023 Merger Effective Date 05/12/2023

