Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 15.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Zeitenwende eingeläutet – wird diese Technologie einen gesamten Sektor umkrempeln?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A143DP | ISIN: FR0004125920 | Ticker-Symbol: ANI
Tradegate
15.11.23
09:52 Uhr
55,50 Euro
+0,65
+1,19 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
AMUNDI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMUNDI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
54,7554,8511:51
54,7554,8511:51
Dow Jones News
15.11.2023 | 11:01
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 05/12/2023

DJ AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 05/12/2023 

Amundi Asset Management (GCLM,PABW ) 
AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 05/12/2023 
15-Nov-2023 / 10:30 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 05/12/2023 
 
   -- Overview 
 
 - Please find attached the Notices to Shareholders. They can also be found on Amundi website: Important 
  information: Merger of several ETFs | Amundi ETF Luxembourg | Retail 
 
 - The Absorbed ETFs below will merge into the Receiving ETFs on 05/12/2023. 
 
 - The receiving tickers in green will be transferred and activated on the merger date, please find the 
  details in the table below. 
 
 - Tickers in green = new tickers, tickers in red = discontinued tickers. 
 
 - Characteristics of the Receiving ETFs will remain the same after the effective date. 
 
 - Please refer to the Overview section of the Excel file attached for more information. 
 
 
Receiving ETFs 
                                     ETF    Trading Stock  First Trading day 
ISIN     Replication ETF NAME        Index      TER  CCY Symbol Currency Exchange of the Receiving 
                                                   ETF (at Open) 
             Amundi MSCI World ESG  MSCI World ESG 
IE0001GSQ2O9 Physical  CTB Net Zero Ambition  Broad CTB Select 0,25% EUR ---------------- 
             UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) Index 
             Amundi MSCI World    MSCI World 
IE000CL68Z69 Physical  Climate Net Zero    Climate Paris  0,25% USD -------------------- 
             Ambition PAB UCITS ETF Aligned Filtered 
             Acc           Index 
Absorbed ETFs 
                                                    Last Trading 
ISIN     Replication ETF NAME      Index       TER   ETF Symbol Trading Stock   day of the 
                                     CCY    Currency Exchanges Absorbed ETF 
                                                    (at Close) 
             Amundi MSCI World  MSCI World Climate 
LU1602144229 Physical  Climate Transition Change CTB Select  0,25% EUR ----------------------- 
             CTB UCITS ETF DR - Index Net EUR 
             EUR (C) 
             Amundi MSCI World  MSCI World Climate               London 
LU1602144492 Physical  Climate Transition Change CTB Select  0,25% USD GCLM  USD   Stock   12/04/2023 
             CTB UCITS ETF DR - Index Net EUR         LN       Exchange 
             USD (C) 
             Amundi MSCI World 
             Climate Paris    MSCI World Climate       PABW      London 
LU2182388400 Physical  Aligned PAB UCITS  Change Paris Aligned 0,25% USD LN   USD   Stock   12/04/2023 
             ETF DR (C)     Select Net USD                 Exchange

- Impact on Secondary Market:

- The Absorbed ETFs will stop trading on the 04/12/2023 at close.

- Timetable of the merger: 

Event                           Date 
Last trading day on Stock Exchanges for the Absorbed ETFs 04/12/2023 
Merger Effective Date                   05/12/2023

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU1602144492, LU2182388400 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:      GCLM,PABW 
LEI Code:    DQ2T0MMUTO0IPF9G9Z35 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  285127 
EQS News ID:  1773251 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1773251&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 15, 2023 04:30 ET (09:30 GMT)

Index-Trading leicht gemacht
In diesem Report von Lars Wißler erfahren Sie, wie Sie mit Index Trading Ihren Börsenerfolg ganz einfach steigern können. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenlose Report nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.