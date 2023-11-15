EQS-News: Alpha Oasis International
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
The event is poised once again to provide an important platform for strategic networking and partnerships among participants
Alpha Oasis International (https://AlphaOasisInternational.com), with the support of the Ontario Ministry of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, and in collaboration with the City of Brampton, is excited to announce the Canada-Nigeria Trade Expo 2023. This annual event, taking place on the 4th and 5th of December at the Ontario Investment and Trade Centre (OITC), Toronto, is set to unveil a world of opportunities, fostering economic ties and the potential for multi-million dollar investments between Canada and Nigeria.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Alpha Oasis International.
Download image: https://apo-opa.co/47bSiJG
Contact:
15.11.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Alpha Oasis International
|Canada
|EQS News ID:
|1774095
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1774095 15.11.2023 CET/CEST