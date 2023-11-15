EQS-News: Alpha Oasis International / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Unlock Limitless Potentials: Canada-Nigeria Trade Expo 2023



15.11.2023 / 11:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





The event is poised once again to provide an important platform for strategic networking and partnerships among participants Alpha Oasis International ( https://AlphaOasisInternational.com ), with the support of the Ontario Ministry of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, and in collaboration with the City of Brampton, is excited to announce the Canada-Nigeria Trade Expo 2023. This annual event, taking place on the 4th and 5th of December at the Ontario Investment and Trade Centre (OITC), Toronto, is set to unveil a world of opportunities, fostering economic ties and the potential for multi-million dollar investments between Canada and Nigeria.



The Canada Nigeria 2023 Expo, which is the 2nd in a series of annual events attracts Heads of Conglomerates, senior government officials, foreign affairs representatives, and export agencies. The event is poised once again to provide an important platform for strategic networking and partnerships among participants. The Previous edition engendered successful collaborations in critical sectors between Canadian and Nigerian Businesses.



The 2023 version will focus on Infrastructure Development, Agriculture, Technology, and Innovation as well as the Energy sectors. By highlighting these sectors, the Expo aims to create avenues for investments for both countries and facilitate critical knowledge transfer and exchange of ideas.



Bose Odueke, CEO of Alpha Oasis International, shared her vision: "The Expos serve as a bridge between Canada and Nigeria, achieving immense success by facilitating dialogues and creating avenues for collaboration. With the support of our partners, we aim to further elevate these discussions, especially focusing on key sectors that are vital for economic growth."



Canadian businesses stand to gain significantly from these interactions.



"Through this event, we will continue to strengthen the economic relationship between Ontario and Nigeria. Our relationship has so much potential, and we are eager to explore avenues that will drive mutual growth and prosperity," said Hon. Victor Fedeli, Ontario Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade. "By cultivating trade, investment, and knowledge exchanges, we are confident that our collective efforts will lead to positive outcomes."



The Canada-Nigeria Trade Expo 2023 promises to be an unparalleled event, celebrating the growing economic synergy between the two countries and their commitment to nurturing this valuable relationship.



For more information and to register, please visit www.CanadaNigeriaExpo.com Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Alpha Oasis International. Download image: https://apo-opa.co/47bSiJG Contact:

Bose Odueke

bodueke@alphaoasisinternational.com

info@canadanigeriaexpo.com

+14167378990



Esther Aregbe

Canada Nigeria Trade Expo

80 Corporate Drive, Suite 304 Toronto, Ontario M1H 3G5



About Alpha Oasis International:

Alpha Oasis International, based in Toronto, is dedicated to fostering international trade and investment opportunities. The organization has been pivotal in orchestrating events like the Canada-Nigeria Trade Expo to strengthen ties between nations.



15.11.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

