Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 15.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Zeitenwende eingeläutet – wird diese Technologie einen gesamten Sektor umkrempeln?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QNAP | ISIN: KYG532631028 | Ticker-Symbol: 5Y0
Tradegate
15.11.23
10:03 Uhr
6,748 Euro
+0,102
+1,53 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE China 50
1-Jahres-Chart
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,7606,95613:07
6,7486,96812:52
PR Newswire
15.11.2023 | 11:30
165 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Kuaishou Technology: Song Tingting: Harnessing the Power of Women to Improve Agricultural Ecological Resilience

PARIS, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 11th, at the 6th Paris Peace Forum's thematic discussion, "Innovative Seeds: Women as Catalysts for Agricultural Resilience," Song Tingting, Vice President of Kuaishou Technology and Head of Corporate Social Responsibility, spoke on "Women and Agriculture: Supporting Women in Strengthening Agricultural Resilience Amidst the Food Crisis." She delved into the profound logic of how women in the new era leverage short-video live platforms to digitize and bring offline industries online, thereby enhancing the underlying resilience and recovery capabilities of agriculture.

Song Tingting at the 6th Paris Peace Forum

Song Tingting expressed that, guided by the philosophy of "embracing every kind of life," Kuaishou aims to bridge the "attention gap" in the digital age. By utilizing digital technology, the platform enables more individuals to express themselves, gain recognition, and strengthen connections between people, thereby enhancing a sense of achievement and happiness. Providing support to women in rural areas is a crucial initiative in this regard.

Globally, female labor is an indispensable part of rural communities and village economies. However, their contributions are often underestimated and overlooked. Addressing the challenges faced by women in rural areas will contribute to sustainable and inclusive rural development.

To address this, Kuaishou initiated the "Happiness Rural Leader" program in 2018. This program seeks to discover outstanding content creators from rural areas who can promote beautiful landscapes and quality agricultural products, exploring innovative models for "using short videos and live streaming to drive rural revitalization." Data shows that in the first half of 2023, 9,000 rural creators participated in Kuaishou's "Happy Village Leader" activities, with many outstanding female creators emerging from rural areas.

Globally, women's labor is an indispensable part of rural communities and village economies. However, their contributions are often underestimated and overlooked. Addressing the challenges faced by rural women can contribute to sustainable and inclusive rural development.

To further discover rural talents and provide more opportunities for rural women to establish personal careers and drive regional development, Kuaishou, in collaboration with the China Women's Development Foundation, launched the "She Power · Rural Revitalization Assistance Program" in 2022. Through e-commerce talent training, support for women's employment and entrepreneurship in rural revitalization, the program aims to help rural women increase their income and contribute to local industrial development.

"No one should be ignored, especially the voices of women from rural areas," said Song Tingting, emphasizing the importance of valuing and supporting rural women. Encouraging them to become promoters and builders of rural economic development will inject a unique "she" power into rural revitalization, leading the new era's high-quality development of agriculture.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2276142/Song_Tingting_6th_Paris_Peace_Forum.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/song-tingting-harnessing-the-power-of-women-to-improve-agricultural-ecological-resilience-301988852.html

Index-Trading leicht gemacht
In diesem Report von Lars Wißler erfahren Sie, wie Sie mit Index Trading Ihren Börsenerfolg ganz einfach steigern können. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenlose Report nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.