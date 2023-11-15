DJ Amundi S&P 500 UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi S&P 500 UCITS ETF - USD (C) (500U LN) Amundi S&P 500 UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 15-Nov-2023 / 11:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi S&P 500 UCITS ETF - USD (C) DEALING DATE: 14-Nov-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 87.0877 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 41925581 CODE: 500U LN ISIN: LU1681049018 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681049018 Category Code: NAV TIDM: 500U LN Sequence No.: 285165 EQS News ID: 1774215 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

November 15, 2023 05:05 ET (10:05 GMT)