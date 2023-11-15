Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2023) - INCA ONE GOLD CORP. (TSXV: INCA) (OTCQB: INCAF) (FSE: SU92) ("Inca One" or the "Company") a gold producer operating two mineral processing facilities in Peru, (the "Plants") is pleased to announce its latest cooperation with PlanetGOLD, an international program backed by the United Nations ("UN") that seeks to improve the Artisanal and Small-Scale Gold Mining ("ASGM") sector.

PlanetGOLD works with governments, the private sector, and ASGM communities to significantly improve small-scale miners' production practices and work environment. PlanetGOLD's mission is to make small-scale gold mining safer, cleaner, and more profitable, with an ultimate vision of a clean, global supply of gold from small-scale miners.

This collaboration with PlanetGOLD reinforces Inca One's goal of improving the ASGM sector. It lines up with the Company's mission to help make mining in Peru a better place and has given opportunity for the Company to enrol several suppliers into the responsible gold value chains from mine to market.

"Our partnership with PlanetGOLD is another significant milestone for the Company towards promoting responsible mining practices in Peru," added Ivan Salas, Country Manager of Inca One. "At Inca One, we mandated long ago to work only in regions and with partners using best mining practices. We have always taught our mining clients to avoid the use of any polluting substances, and we are determined to help eliminate these practices in the sector."

This partnership signifies a real commitment under UN led objectives, forming a clear and stated part of the Company's ESG strategy. Inca One believes it will have a real impact with its mining clients and communities. Benefits to the Company include technical support from PlanetGOLD to establish meaningful policies and training on social issues such as sexual harassment and human rights in the workplace.

Earlier this year, Inca One and PlanetGOLD signed an initial alliance for professionalizing the ASGM sector. The Company underwent a complete review of its operations and entire corporate strategy as part of a thorough due diligence process that evaluated aspects of legitimacy, human rights, social well-being, organizational ethics and environment. In this process, Inca One demonstrated an optimal progress result, satisfying 96% of the variables established by the PlanetGOLD criteria.

The PlanetGOLD initiative is funded by the Global Environment Facility ("GEF") (https://www.thegef.org/) and led by the United Nations Environment Program ("UNEP") (https://www.unep.org/). In Peru, it is executed by the Ministry of the Environment ("MINAM") in alliance with the Ministry of Energy and Mines ("MINEM") (https://www.gob.pe/minam) and with the technical assistance of the United Nations Development Program ("UNDP") (https://www.undp.org/).

About Inca One

Inca One Gold Corp is an established gold producer operating two fully permitted, gold mineral processing facilities in Peru. The Company possesses a combined 450 TPD permitted operating capacity at its two fully integrated plants, Chala One and Kori One and has produced more than 130,000 ounces of gold, generating over US$200 million in sales from its processing operations. Inca One is led by an experienced and capable management team that has established the Company as a trusted leader in servicing permitted, artisanal, and small-scale miners (ASM) in Peru. Peru is one of the world's largest producers of gold, and its ASM sector is estimated by government officials to be valued in the billions of dollars annually. To learn more, visit www.incaone.com.

On behalf of the Board,

Edward Kelly

President and CEO

Inca One Gold Corp.

For More Information Contact:

Inca One Gold Corp. (Vancouver)

Konstantine Tsakumis

ktsakumis@incaone.com

604-568-4877

Inca One Gold Corp. (Peru)

Ivan Salas

ivan.salas@incaone.com

www.incaone.com

