

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's inflation softened to a 20-month low in October as initially estimated, reflecting the strong slowdown in energy price growth, final data from the statistical office INSEE showed Wednesday.



Consumer price inflation softened to 4.0 percent in October from 4.9 percent in September. The rate reached the lowest since February 2022.



As estimated, EU harmonized inflation also fell to a 20-month low of 4.5 percent from 5.7 percent registered in the prior month.



Similarly, core inflation came in at 4.2 percent, which was down from 4.6 percent a month ago and hit the weakest since June 2022.



Data showed that there was a strong slowdown in energy prices growth to 5.2 percent from 11.9 percent and a further slowdown of the prices of food to 7.8 percent from 9.7 percent.



Manufactured products prices gained 2.2 percent, weaker than the 2.8 percent rise. By contrast, services inflation accelerated to 3.2 percent from 2.9 percent.



Month-on-month, the consumer price index posted a 0.1 percent increase, in line with the estimate. The rise was in contrast to the 0.5 percent decrease in September.



Likewise, the harmonized index of consumer prices moved up 0.2 percent. The rate matched the flash estimate and reversed a 0.6 percent drop in September.



