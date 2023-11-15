Schwegman Lundberg & Woessner Invests in AI Tools to Enhance Intellectual Property Services: A Commitment to Innovation and Excellence

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2023 / Schwegman Lundberg & Woessner (Schwegman), a leading law firm focusing on intellectual property, with principal offices in Silicon Valley and Minneapolis, is excited to announce its investment in and deployment of cutting-edge AI tools. This move underscores the firm's commitment to innovation and technological advancement in the field of patent law.

"We have always been at the forefront of technological innovation in our practice," said Steve Lundberg, a founding partner of the firm. "The deployment of AI tools is a natural progression of our commitment to providing outstanding services to our clients."

Maureen Kinsler, Executive Director and Principal at Schwegman, echoed Lundberg's sentiments: "As a firm, we are constantly looking for ways to enhance our services. The integration of AI tools into our practice is a significant step in that direction," said Kinsler, a UK and European patent attorney with 30 years of experience advising high-tech companies.

The firm has a history of embracing technology to enhance its services. In the late 1990s, it developed the first commercially successful web-based IP Management system, FoundationIP®. More recently, it has proven the effectiveness of automation in its operations, leading to the spin-off of Black Hills IP, an automated docketing and patent analytics solution.

Early this year, the firm initiated a collaboration with Butler Labs, Inc. and Black Hills IP to develop a generative AI solution specially adapted for patent practice. "We were already using some of Butler's AI technology for advanced document recognition tasks, so they were a natural choice to partner with," said Andre Marais, who leads the firm's Silicon Valley office and the firm's AI adoption team. Black Hills IP also collaborated on the tool development and currently offers it as one of its automation solutions.

Suneel Arora, a managing partner based in the Minneapolis office, emphasized the transformative potential of AI in the legal field. "AI is not just a tool; it's a potential game-changer. We anticipate this technology will allow us to streamline processes, improve efficiency, and provide more accurate and higher-quality legal services. This is a significant step forward in our commitment to our clients and to the future of IP law," said Arora.

The firm is committed to training its attorneys and staff to use these tools while adhering to strict policy guidelines. It has also thoroughly vetted and addressed confidentiality and security concerns.

Marais highlighted the importance of this investment: "The deployment of AI tools is not just about staying current with technology. It's about enhancing our ability to protect our clients' intellectual property rights and provide them with great service."

The firm's commitment to innovation extends beyond its use of technology. It has developed the SLW Institute and the SLW Academy, aimed at delivering educational and training content to advance IP knowledge and to increase diversity in the profession. This commitment to continuous learning and development ensures that the firm stays at the forefront of IP law.

Schwegman is excited about the opportunities that these AI tools present and looks forward to continuing to serve its clients with expertise and dedication.

About Schwegman Lundberg & Woessner:

Schwegman Lundberg & Woessner, P.A. is a boutique intellectual property law firm dedicated to providing clients with strong IP protection and excellent service while innovating the way IP law is practiced. The firm has principal offices in Silicon Valley and Minneapolis.

