The company's La Corne South lithium project, located north of Val d'Or, covers 10 kilometres of the La Corne Batholith. At least 14 lithium projects are associated with the margins of the La Corne batholith within 20 km of the company's La Corne South project, including Sayona Mining's North American Lithium mine, a joint venture with Piedmont Lithium, which is just 11 km NW of Q Battery's La Corne South project.

The company's recently acquired Pontax Lithium Project, which covers 5,376 hectares, is strategically positioned within the James Bay region of Quebec. It is surrounded by other significant lithium projects, including Patriot Battery Metals' Pontax project, Brunswick Exploration, Stria Lithium's properties and Li-FT Power's large land package including the Moyenne Project.

Although the claims have only had limited prior exploration, the Quebec Sigeom database indicates that 63 sediment samples were obtained within or adjacent to the company's Pontax property during historic work programs between 1974 and 2016. The database provided results for up to 91 parameters, which the company data-filtered for pegmatite indicator minerals, including lithium, cesium, tantalum, rubidium, niobium, tin and boron, which are considered pathfinder elements that can form halos related to the presence of LCT (lithium-cesium-tantalum) pegmatites.

The company also has a 100% interest in other mineral claims within Quebec and British Columbia, with exploration targeting critical and precious metals.

