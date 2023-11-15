Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2023) - Nevis Brands (CSE: NEVI) (OTC Pink: PSCBF) (FSE: 8DZ), a leading provider of cannabis beverage products, has expanded its Major THC beverage brands into Michigan. The company has secured an agreement with VBJG Mt. Clemens LLC, better known as Emerald Canning Partners, to exclusively produce and distribute Major in the State of Michigan, the second state in the Eastern United States for Nevis to establish a licensee, growing the company's distribution to 8 states.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media video which provides additional information about this news and the company. If you are unable to view this video, please watch it on InvestmentPitch Media's YouTube Channel at this link: (click here)





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qvdaezl11YA

The parties' agreement remains subject to approval of the Michigan Cannabis Regulatory Agency before they begin their formal work to bring these exciting products to market.

Emerald Canning Partners, a joint venture between Pleasantrees and Andrew Blake of Blake's Hard Cider, is at the forefront of Michigan's evolving cannabis landscape. With its production facility located in the historic Gibraltar Trade Center in Mt. Clemens, Michigan, Emerald pairs its historical knowledge of crafting premium beverages with high-quality cannabis and exceptional customer service, bringing the necessary expertise to make immediate waves in the cannabis-infused beverage market.

John Kueber, CEO, Nevis Brands, stated: "Michigan is a rapidly growing market and we look forward to Major being available to consumers throughout the State in early 2024. We believe that we are working with the best possible licensee to produce and represent our brands. Emerald Canning Partners' record of producing high quality products and delivering a respected customer experience through their retail network, makes us highly enthusiastic about our working relationship."

According to the MJBiz Factbook, legal cannabis retail sales in Michigan totaled US$2.3 billion in 2022 and could be worth as much as US$3.1 billion in 2023.

Emerald Canning Partners has licensed all 5 flavors of Major including Sunset Pink Lemonade, Pacific Blue Raspberry, Sacred Grape, Volcanic Orange Mango and Passionfruit. Major will join the manufacturers growing list of house brands and licensing partners furthering the category's footprint in Michigan.

More than 5 million bottles of Major, a dosable 100mg THC beverage that delivers the effects of cannabis within 10-20 minutes of consumption, have been sold since its initial launch in Washington State in 2019.

Bryan Wickersham, President, Pleasantrees, added: "The continued expansion of pioneering cannabis beverage brands into Michigan is a testament to the consumer's appetite for the category. Emerald Canning Partners is proud to bring constant innovation to consumers through our curated partnerships."

The company started trading on the CSE on July 6th, where it is currently trading at $0.10. For more information, please visit the company's website www.NevisBrands.com, contact John Kueber, CEO, at 425-380-2151 or by email at investors@NevisBrands.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/187457