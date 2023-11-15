

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Ethiopian's flagship carrier Ethiopian Airlines Group announced Wednesday it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for 11 additional Airbus A350-900s to be added to its existing fleet.



The latest agreement takes Ethiopian Airlines' total order book and commitment for the A350 to 33, including four A350-1000s.



Ethiopian Airlines currently operates a fleet of 20 A350-900s and with this commitment, it will confirm its position as Africa's biggest A350 customer.



The A350 is the world's most modern and efficient widebody aircraft and the long range leader in the 300-410 seater category, flying efficiently on any sector from short-haul to ultra-long-haul routes up to 9,700nm.



The A350 has won over 1,000 orders from leading carriers from around the globe.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Index-Trading leicht gemacht In diesem Report von Lars Wißler erfahren Sie, wie Sie mit Index Trading Ihren Börsenerfolg ganz einfach steigern können. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenlose Report nicht entgehen! Hier klicken