Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the "Company") announces today that it purchased a total of 91,300 of its ordinary shares in the period from November 6, 2023, up to and including November 10, 2023, in connection with its $3.0 billion share repurchase program.
Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period
Trading day
Aggregate daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (USD)
Trading venue
November 6, 2023
3,102
157.0058
XDOT
November 6, 2023
2,749
156.5749
ARCA
November 6, 2023
498
157.1979
BATS
November 6, 2023
11,551
156.8339
INET
November 6, 2023
300
156.8500
CHX
November 6, 2023
100
156.7000
EDGX
November 7, 2023
3,464
156.5422
INET
November 7, 2023
8,232
156.4974
XDOT
November 7, 2023
500
156.3560
XPER
November 7, 2023
1,460
156.5877
BATS
November 7, 2023
2,614
156.5474
ARCA
November 7, 2023
726
156.6334
MEMX
November 7, 2023
1,000
156.4360
EDGX
November 7, 2023
100
156.6000
EPRL
November 7, 2023
204
156.3429
NQPX
November 7, 2023
100
156.3000
CHX
November 8, 2023
2,600
155.7612
ARCA
November 8, 2023
3,917
155.8586
INET
November 8, 2023
1,600
155.8200
BATS
November 8, 2023
8,384
155.8973
XDOT
November 8, 2023
300
155.9300
EPRL
November 8, 2023
300
155.9200
XPER
November 8, 2023
399
155.6280
MEMX
November 8, 2023
900
155.7289
EDGX
November 8, 2023
200
155.5900
NQPX
November 9, 2023
8,974
157.5526
XDOT
November 9, 2023
4,727
157.6491
INET
November 9, 2023
1,243
157.6694
ARCA
November 9, 2023
162
157.7057
CHX
November 9, 2023
200
157.2300
EPRL
November 9, 2023
1,112
157.9215
BATS
November 9, 2023
682
157.5759
EDGX
November 9, 2023
700
157.6657
MEMX
November 9, 2023
100
157.7000
NQPX
November 9, 2023
100
157.4100
XPER
November 10, 2023
8,486
158.3429
XDOT
November 10, 2023
1,300
158.5115
EDGX
November 10, 2023
3,052
158.7160
INET
November 10, 2023
1,712
158.7402
ARCA
November 10, 2023
1,000
157.8340
MEMX
November 10, 2023
1,938
158.3157
BATS
November 10, 2023
12
158.5200
IEX
November 10, 2023
100
158.3500
XPER
November 10, 2023
100
159.3700
CHX
November 10, 2023
100
159.4400
NQPX
November 10, 2023
200
159.4200
EPRL
The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 28,530,174.
Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 203,641,008. The figure of 203,641,008 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson Investors Shareholder Center Share Buy-Back Details 2023 Share Buy-Back.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231115377132/en/
Contacts:
For further information please contact:
Brian Lantz, Vice President IR and Communications +1 224 285 2410
Pete Kennedy, Director of Investor Relations +1 757 603 0111