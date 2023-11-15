Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the "Company") announces today that it purchased a total of 91,300 of its ordinary shares in the period from November 6, 2023, up to and including November 10, 2023, in connection with its $3.0 billion share repurchase program.

Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period

Trading day Aggregate daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (USD) Trading venue November 6, 2023 3,102 157.0058 XDOT November 6, 2023 2,749 156.5749 ARCA November 6, 2023 498 157.1979 BATS November 6, 2023 11,551 156.8339 INET November 6, 2023 300 156.8500 CHX November 6, 2023 100 156.7000 EDGX November 7, 2023 3,464 156.5422 INET November 7, 2023 8,232 156.4974 XDOT November 7, 2023 500 156.3560 XPER November 7, 2023 1,460 156.5877 BATS November 7, 2023 2,614 156.5474 ARCA November 7, 2023 726 156.6334 MEMX November 7, 2023 1,000 156.4360 EDGX November 7, 2023 100 156.6000 EPRL November 7, 2023 204 156.3429 NQPX November 7, 2023 100 156.3000 CHX November 8, 2023 2,600 155.7612 ARCA November 8, 2023 3,917 155.8586 INET November 8, 2023 1,600 155.8200 BATS November 8, 2023 8,384 155.8973 XDOT November 8, 2023 300 155.9300 EPRL November 8, 2023 300 155.9200 XPER November 8, 2023 399 155.6280 MEMX November 8, 2023 900 155.7289 EDGX November 8, 2023 200 155.5900 NQPX November 9, 2023 8,974 157.5526 XDOT November 9, 2023 4,727 157.6491 INET November 9, 2023 1,243 157.6694 ARCA November 9, 2023 162 157.7057 CHX November 9, 2023 200 157.2300 EPRL November 9, 2023 1,112 157.9215 BATS November 9, 2023 682 157.5759 EDGX November 9, 2023 700 157.6657 MEMX November 9, 2023 100 157.7000 NQPX November 9, 2023 100 157.4100 XPER November 10, 2023 8,486 158.3429 XDOT November 10, 2023 1,300 158.5115 EDGX November 10, 2023 3,052 158.7160 INET November 10, 2023 1,712 158.7402 ARCA November 10, 2023 1,000 157.8340 MEMX November 10, 2023 1,938 158.3157 BATS November 10, 2023 12 158.5200 IEX November 10, 2023 100 158.3500 XPER November 10, 2023 100 159.3700 CHX November 10, 2023 100 159.4400 NQPX November 10, 2023 200 159.4200 EPRL

The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 28,530,174.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 203,641,008. The figure of 203,641,008 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson Investors Shareholder Center Share Buy-Back Details 2023 Share Buy-Back.

