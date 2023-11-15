

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Target Corp. (TGT) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $971 million, or $2.10 per share. This compares with $712 million, or $1.54 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.3% to $25.00 billion from $26.12 billion last year.



Target Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $971 Mln. vs. $712 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.10 vs. $1.54 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.48 -Revenue (Q3): $25.00 Bln vs. $26.12 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.90 - $2.60



