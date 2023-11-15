Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2023) - Peerless CannaBrands Limited, a private company based in Vancouver, British Columbia, and Peerless Canna Processing, LLC, a private company based in St. Louis Missouri, are further strengthening and formalizing their business relationship.

Peerless CannaBrands has identified Peerless Canna Processing as a preferred supplier of key ingredients and intends to utilize PCP's unique technology, processes, formulations, knowledge and know-how relating to its hemp and cannabis extraction and infusion technology for its portfolio of consumer- packaged goods.





Peerless CannaBrands will work in tandem with Peerless Canna Processing to develop a portfolio of consumer-packaged goods, with a particular emphasis on the beverage sector, to market throughout Canada and the United States along with several export markets.

Bruce Leitch, President, Peerless CannaBrands, stated: "The two entities have been working jointly for approximately one year to better define and exploit the opportunities that currently exist in the functional beverage category and to develop for market introduction superior CBD infused product offerings. PCBL has an outstanding opportunity to build national CBD and THC brands selling in multiple different consumer verticals. We believe that if we deliver an exceptional experience the rest will take care of itself."

Jeff Koenigs, President and CEO, Peerless Canna Processing, added: "Craft processing of cannabis into unique and proprietary cannabinoid ingredients allow us to focus on development of a functionally superior product with features, attributes and services that are better or relevantly different from the competition. Setting a new standard for cannabinoid infused products that deliver an exceptional consumer experience will define our competitive advantage."

Peerless CannaBrands plans to leverage the brand awareness created by the functional beverage's superior ingredients, features and benefits to introduce a line of CBD, THC and hemp derived infused food and supplements based on PCP's production processes and formulations.

About Peerless Canna Processing, LLC

Peerless Canna Processing uses proprietary extraction, refinement, purification, and separation technologies to produce unique and proprietary phytocannabinoid ingredients. In addition, PCP has completed significant R&D work identifying the best technologies for infusing cannabinoids into consumer products. PCP utilizes their proprietary cannabinoid ingredients to formulate differentiated white label, private label, and branded consumer products that taste better and feel better.

Peerless, defined as "Purity, Potency, and Quality second to none", has expertise in cannabinoid separation through chromatography and a Management Team with over 200 years of pharmaceutical processing industries experience, with a focus on purity, potency, efficacy, quality, safety, consistency, and lower production costs. Peerless Canna's trademarked slogan: "Nature perfected it. Our process delivers it."

About Peerless CannaBrands Limited

Peerless CannaBrands Limited was formed to exploit significant emerging opportunities currently existing in the health and wellness market, particularly pertaining to CBD and THC infused ingestible and topical consumer products. Peerless CannaBrand's mission is to be a trusted manufacturer for its consumers by providing them with an exceptional experience through its portfolio of high-quality differentiated brands and innovative products.

Peerless CannaBrands is creating these new offerings featuring a range of unique cannabinoid formulations for consumers to enjoy the ultimate health and wellness experience. Peerless CannaBrands has significant experience in the CBD/THC category and the necessary commercial relationships to drive distribution and sales of cannabinoid infused consumer packaged goods. Peerless CannaBrands enters the ready to drink functional beverage space with an approach that speaks to those who are curious about how the key benefits of CBD-dominant content with a mild dose of THC delivers the ultimate wellness experience. Peerless CannaBrands believes that "Better ingredients make for better products."

