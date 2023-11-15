Pacific Defense, an emerging defense contractor specializing in Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) solutions, recently conducted a series of demonstrations at the Bold Quest 2023 field exercise at Camp Pendleton, CA, in support of the Office of Naval Research (ONR) ENDOR Future Naval Capability (FNC) initiative.

Bold Quest is a recurring US and coalition field exercise focused on interoperability across elements of Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control (CJADC2). Pacific Defense brought to Bold Quest 2023 its integrated system demonstration vehicle called Ares, equipped with Sensor Open System Architecture (SOSA) C5ISR/EW Modular Open Suite of Standards (CMOSS) multi-function RF systems, antennas, and operator terminals. The SOSA systems employed in the exercise contained advanced software capabilities developed for Future Naval Capability (FNC) Project ENDOR? enabling dynamic, resilient, and secure operation of distributed, networked EMSO capabilities on existing and new edge devices for deployment across the Fleet.

Pacific Defense was recently awarded a second contract with ONR supporting the FNC Project Ubiquitous Edge, focused on further advancing software and systems that enable distributed, multi-system Electromagnetic Spectrum Operations (EMSO). The results of the demonstration also inform Marine Corps Systems Command (MCSC) on capabilities that deliver redundancy and resiliency across the electromagnetic spectrum and multi-platform (group) so Marines in mounted and dismounted operations can communicate, conduct command and control, increase situational awareness, and make informed real-time decisions.

"Our products are built on a fully Open Standards architecture that leverages best-in-breed hardware and software from industry leaders," said Dr. Niraj Srivastava, VP of Integrated CMOSS Systems at Pacific Defense. "Our focus is on rapid capability integration using SOSA/CMOSS aligned Tactical edge Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) for multi-domain operation, and these demonstrations at Bold Quest underscore the benefits of a truly open approach to systems development."

Headquartered in El Segundo, California, Pacific Defense is a leader in Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) solutions development with a particular focus on CMOSS. Pacific Defense takes an organic, commercial-minded approach to developing military-use advanced solutions delivering EW, SIGINT, Comms, and C2 capabilities to US and International customers. Products are designed from the outset for modern, AI-driven autonomy with CMOSS and SOSA-aligned hardware and software. This includes state-of-the-art processing that can readily follow the evolution of commercial technology with complete data sharing across networks and platforms. See more information at www.pacific-defense.com and www.linkedin.com/company/pacific-defense.

