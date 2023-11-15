

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's consumer price inflation eased slightly less than initially estimated in October to the lowest level in nearly two years, the latest data from Statistics Poland showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index climbed 6.6 percent year-over-year in October, slower than the 8.2 percent rise in September. In the initial report, the rate of increase was 6.5 percent.



Further, this was the weakest inflation rate since September 2021, when prices had risen 5.9 percent.



The annual price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages eased to 8.0 percent in October from 10.4 percent in the prior month.



Housing and utility costs grew at a slower pace of 8.3 percent annually in October, versus a 9.5 percent surge in the previous month. Meanwhile, transport costs dropped sharply by 7.9 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.3 percent in October after rising 0.9 percent a month ago.



