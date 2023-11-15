

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, discount retailer Target Corp. (TGT) maintained provided earnings, adjusted earnings and comparable sales guidance for the fourth quarter.



For the fourth quarter, the company project earnings and adjusted earnings in the range of $1.90 to $2.60 per share on comparable sales in a wide range around a mid-single digit decline.



On average, 27 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.22 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



