RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP), a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider in North America, that serves both professional installer and do-it-yourself customers, announced its financial results for the third quarter ended October 7, 2023.

"Since joining Advance, I have partnered with the board and management team to move with speed in conducting a comprehensive review of the business," said Shane O'Kelly, president and chief executive officer. "We are taking decisive actions to position Advance for long-term success and create meaningful value for our shareholders. Today we are announcing initial actions from our review process that will allow us to capitalize on significant opportunities ahead. First, we are launching a new cost reduction program that we expect will generate at least $150 million in savings on an annualized basis. We expect to reinvest up to $50 million of these savings in our team members with a clear focus on improving the retention of our frontline team members. At the same time, we have made a strategic decision to focus on our blended box business model and are therefore initiating separate sale processes for Worldpac as well as our Canadian business.

"We are committed to stabilizing the company and returning Advance to profitable growth, and our frontline team's passion and extensive knowledge is integral to how we succeed. Seeing our frontline team members in action delivering for customers, coupled with robust industry fundamentals and strong vendor relationships, has reaffirmed my optimism that by making rigorous strategic and operational decisions now, Advance will be well positioned to capitalize on the opportunities ahead and deliver value for shareholders."

Third Quarter 2023 Results (1)

Third quarter 2023 Net sales totaled $2.7 billion, a 2.9% increase compared with the third quarter of the prior year. Comparable store sales increased to 1.2%.

Gross profit decreased 16.3% to $1.0 billion. Gross profit margin was 36.3% of Net sales compared with 44.6% of Net sales in the third quarter of the prior year. This was primarily driven by a change in estimate for inventory reserves that resulted in a one-time impact of approximately $119 million. In addition, the company incurred higher product costs that were not fully covered by pricing actions and elevated supply chain costs. This was partially offset by a reduction in LIFO-related expenses.

SG&A expenses were $1.0 billion, which were 37.9% of Net sales compared with 38.2% in the third quarter of the prior year.

The company's Operating loss was $43.7 million, or (1.6)% of Net sales, compared with 6.5% in the third quarter of the prior year.

The company's effective tax rate was 24.4%, compared with 24.7% in the third quarter of the prior year. The company's Diluted loss per share was $(0.82), compared with Diluted earnings per share of $1.92 in the third quarter of the prior year.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $30.4 million through the third quarter of 2023 versus $483.1 million in the same period of the prior year. This was primarily driven by lower Net income and an increase in cash used in working capital. Through the third quarter of 2023, Free cash flow was an outflow of $156.8 million compared with an inflow of $149.5 million in the same period of the prior year.

All comparisons are based on the corrected results of the same time period in the prior year as depicted in the financial tables herein, which include the correction of non-material errors the company discovered in previously reported results.

Strategic Review Update

The company has initiated separate sale processes for the potential divestiture of Worldpac and the company's Canada business. Worldpac, a leading automotive wholesale distributor of original equipment and aftermarket parts for all makes/all models, is highly recognized for its world class technology, catalog, product brand assortment and training. The company's Canadian business, which predominantly serves commercial customers, goes to market under the Carquest banner.

The company has engaged Centerview Partners to assist in the sale processes. The company has not set a timetable for the conclusion of the sale processes and does not intend to comment on or provide updates regarding these matters unless and until the processes are concluded or it determines that further disclosure is appropriate or required.

(1) Comparable store sales include locations open for 13 complete accounting periods and excludes sales to independently owned Carquest locations.

Capital Allocation

On October 31, 2023, the company declared a regular cash dividend of $0.25 per share to be paid on January 26, 2024 to all common stockholders of record as of January 12, 2024.

Full Year 2023 Guidance

Tony Iskander, interim chief financial officer, said, "Based on our year-to-date results and current business trends, we are adjusting our previously provided full year outlook ranges. Our updates include the impact of non-recurring expenses in Q3 as well as continued pressure in Q4 from higher product costs that we do not expect to offset with price. We are taking significant steps to improve our cost structure and remain focused on returning the business to profitable growth."

Prior FY 2023 Outlook Updated FY 2023 Outlook As of August 23, 2023 As of November 15, 2023 ($ in millions, except per share data) Low High Low High Net sales 11,250 $ 11,350 $ 11,250 $ 11,300 Comparable store sales (1) (0.5 )% 0.5 % (0.5 )% 0.0 % Operating income margin 4.0 % 4.3 % 1.8 % 2.0 % Income tax rate 25.0 % 25.0 % 25.0 % 25.0 % Diluted EPS 4.50 $ 5.10 $ 1.40 $ 1.80 Capital expenditures 200 $ 250 $ 200 $ 250 Free cash flow (2) 150 $ 250 $ 50 $ 100 New store and branch openings 40 60 55 65

(1) Comparable store sales include locations open for 13 complete accounting periods and excludes sales to independently owned Carquest locations. (2) Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure. For a better understanding of the company's non-GAAP adjustments, refer to the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures in the accompanying financial tables included herein.

Investor Conference Call

The company will detail its results for the third quarter ended October 7, 2023 via a webcast scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. The webcast will be accessible via the Investor Relations page of the company's website (ir.AdvanceAutoParts.com).

To join by phone, please pre-register online for dial-in and passcode information. Upon registering, participants will receive a confirmation with call details and a registrant ID. While registration is open through the live call, the company suggests registering a day in advance or at minimum 10 minutes before the start of the call. A replay of the conference call will be available on the company's Investor Relations website for one year.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. is a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider that serves both professional installer and do-it-yourself customers. As of October 7, 2023 Advance operated 4,785 stores and 320 Worldpac branches primarily within the United States, with additional locations in Canada, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company also served 1,307 independently owned Carquest branded stores across these locations in addition to Mexico and various Caribbean islands. Additional information about Advance, including employment opportunities, customer services, and online shopping for parts, accessories and other offerings can be found at www.AdvanceAutoParts.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements herein are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are usually identifiable by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "guidance," "intend," "likely," "may," "plan," "position," "possible," "potential," "probable," "project," "should," "strategy," "will," or similar language. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements about our strategic initiatives, operational plans and objectives, including cost reduction initiatives, our ability to complete the potential divestiture of Worldpac and the company's Canada business and expectations for economic conditions, future business results and future financial performance, as well as statements regarding underlying assumptions related thereto. Forward-looking statements reflect our views based on historical results, current information and assumptions related to future developments. Except as may be required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made herein. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied by the forward-looking statements. They include, among others, factors related to the company's leadership transition, the timing and implementation of strategic initiatives, our ability to hire, train and retain qualified employees, deterioration of general macroeconomic conditions, the highly competitive nature of our industry, demand for our products and services, complexities in our inventory and supply chain and challenges with transforming and growing our business. Please refer to "Item 1A. Risk Factors" of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), as updated by our subsequent filings with the SEC, for a description of these and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (unaudited) October 7,

2023(1) December 31,

2022 (2,3) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 317,528 $ 269,282 Receivables, net 868,305 698,613 Inventories, net 4,940,037 4,911,053 Other current assets 185,249 163,695 Total current assets 6,311,119 6,042,643 Property and equipment, net 1,663,080 1,690,139 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,600,946 2,607,690 Goodwill 989,934 990,471 Other intangible assets, net 598,699 620,901 Other assets 75,809 62,429 Total assets $ 12,239,587 $ 12,014,273 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,942,591 $ 4,136,415 Accrued expenses 712,112 641,099 Current portion of long-term debt - 185,000 Other current liabilities 478,603 427,480 Total current liabilities 5,133,306 5,389,994 Long-term debt 1,785,717 1,188,283 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 2,209,899 2,278,318 Deferred income taxes 382,840 415,997 Other long-term liabilities 87,669 87,214 Total stockholders' equity 2,640,156 2,654,467 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 12,239,587 $ 12,014,273

(1) This preliminary condensed consolidated balance sheet has been prepared on a basis consistent with the company's previously prepared consolidated balance sheets filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), but does not include the footnotes required by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). (2) The balance sheet at December 31, 2022 has been derived from the audited consolidated financial statements at that date, but does not include the footnotes required by GAAP. (3) The balance sheet at December 31, 2022 reflects the corrected results as depicted in the financial tables herein, which include the correction of non-material errors the company discovered in previously reported results.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Twelve Weeks Ended Forty Weeks Ended October 7, 2023 (1) October 8, 2022 (1,2) October 7, 2023 (1) October 8, 2022 (1,2) Net sales $ 2,719,079 $ 2,641,341 $ 8,822,738 $ 8,680,977 Cost of sales, including purchasing and warehousing costs 1,732,420 1,462,094 5,220,200 4,821,037 Gross profit 986,659 1,179,247 3,602,538 3,859,940 Selling, general and administrative expenses (2) 1,030,355 1,008,226 3,407,445 3,301,959 Operating (loss) income (43,696 ) 171,021 195,093 557,981 Other expense, net: Interest expense (19,407 ) (12,039 ) (69,993 ) (35,114 ) Loss on early redemption of senior unsecured notes - - - (7,408 ) Other income (expense), net (1,216 ) (5,054 ) (206 ) (5,282 ) Total other, net (20,623 ) (17,093 ) (70,199 ) (47,804 ) (Loss) Income before provision for income taxes (64,319 ) 153,928 124,894 510,177 Provision for income taxes (15,686 ) 38,047 34,649 123,383 Net (loss) income $ (48,633 ) $ 115,881 $ 90,245 $ 386,794 Basic (loss) earnings per common share $ (0.82 ) $ 1.93 $ 1.52 $ 6.38 Weighted-average common shares outstanding 59,474 60,053 59,411 60,656 Diluted (loss) earnings per common share $ (0.82 ) $ 1.92 $ 1.51 $ 6.34 Weighted-average common shares outstanding 59,630 60,384 59,588 61,045

(1) These preliminary condensed consolidated statements of operations have been prepared on a basis consistent with the company's previously prepared consolidated statements of operations filed with the SEC, but do not include the footnotes required by GAAP. (2) The twelve and forty weeks ended October 8, 2022 reflect the corrected results as depicted in the financial tables herein, which include the correction of the non-material errors the company discovered in previously reported results.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (unaudited) Forty Weeks Ended October 7, 2023 (1) October 8, 2022 (1,2) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 90,245 $ 386,794 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 234,976 215,224 Share-based compensation 37,435 40,291 Loss and impairment on property and equipment, net 1,886 2,858 Loss on early redemption of senior unsecured notes - 7,408 Provision for deferred income taxes (33,059 ) 24,144 Other, net 1,499 2,064 Net change in: Receivables, net (170,371 ) (64,107 ) Inventories, net (41,025 ) (274,926 ) Accounts payable (191,871 ) 177,103 Accrued expenses 145,704 (27,576 ) Other assets and liabilities, net (45,015 ) (6,183 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 30,404 483,094 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (187,201 ) (333,639 ) Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 2,001 1,821 Net cash used in investing activities (185,200 ) (331,818 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings under credit facilities 4,805,000 1,123,000 Payments on credit facilities (4,990,000 ) (938,000 ) Borrowings on senior unsecured notes 599,571 348,618 Payments on senior unsecured notes - (201,081 ) Dividends paid (194,322 ) (336,230 ) Repurchases of common stock (14,237 ) (542,608 ) Other, net (1,028 ) 463 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 204,984 (545,838 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (1,942 ) (15,662 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 48,246 (410,224 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 269,282 601,428 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 317,528 $ 191,204

(1) These preliminary condensed consolidated statements of cash flows have been prepared on a consistent basis with the company's previously prepared statements of cash flows filed with the SEC, but do not include the footnotes required by GAAP. (2) The forty weeks ended October 8, 2022 reflect the corrected results as depicted in the financial tables herein, which include the correction of the non-material error the company discovered in previously reported results.

Restatement of Previously Issued Financial Statements

In connection with the preparation of the financial statements for the third quarter of 2023, the company identified additional errors impacting cost of sales and selling, general and administrative costs. The company evaluated the errors and determined that the related impacts were not material to the previously issued consolidated financial statements for any prior period. A summary of the corrections to the impacted financial statement line items in our previously issued Consolidated Balance Sheets, Consolidated Statements of Operations, Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income, Consolidated Statements of Changes in Stockholders' Equity and Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended December 31, 2022 included in previously filed Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets, Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations, Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income, Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Stockholders' Equity and Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for periods presented below, which were presented in previously filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, are as follows:

Corrected Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet October 8, 2022 As Previously Reported Adjustments As Corrected Assets Receivables, net $ 845,667 $ (2,795 ) $ 842,872 Total current assets 6,162,520 (2,795 ) 6,159,725 Total assets $ 12,132,079 $ (2,795 ) $ 12,129,284 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Accounts payable $ 4,097,412 $ (16,579 ) $ 4,080,833 Accrued expenses 681,216 10,312 691,528 Total current liabilities 5,442,901 (6,267 ) 5,436,634 Total liabilities 9,416,004 (6,267 ) 9,409,737 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (54,298 ) 6,364 (47,934 ) Retained earnings 4,726,823 (2,892 ) 4,723,931 Total stockholders' equity 2,716,075 3,472 2,719,547 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 12,132,079 $ (2,795 ) $ 12,129,284

Corrected Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet December 31, 2022 As Previously Reported Adjustments As Corrected Assets Inventories, net $ 4,915,262 $ (4,209 ) $ 4,911,0523 Total current assets 6,046,852 (4,209 ) 6,042,643 Total assets 12,018,482 (4,209 ) 12,014,273 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Accounts payable 4,123,462 12,953 4,136,415 Accrued expenses 634,447 6,652 641,099 Total current liabilities 5,370,389 19,605 5,389,994 Total liabilities 9,340,201 19,605 9,359,806 Retained earnings 4,744,624 (23,814 ) 4,720,810 Total stockholders' equity 2,678,281 (23,814 ) 2,654,467 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 12,018,482 $ (4,209 ) $ 12,014,273

Corrected Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations October 8, 2022 Twelve Weeks Ended Forty Weeks Ended As Previously Reported Adjustments As Corrected As Previously Reported Adjustments As Corrected Cost of sales $ 1,461,490 $ 604 $ 1,462,094 $ 4,808,888 $ 12,149 $ 4,821,037 Gross profit 1,179,851 (604 ) 1,179,247 3,872,089 (12,149 ) 3,859,940 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,002,653 5,573 1,008,226 3,289,940 12,019 3,301,959 Operating income 177,198 (6,177 ) 171,021 582,149 (24,168 ) 557,981 Other income (expense), net (17,741 ) 12,687 (5,054 ) (18,314 ) 13,032 (5,282 ) Total other, net (29,780 ) 12,687 (17,093 ) (60,836 ) 13,032 (47,804 ) Income before provision for income taxes 147,418 6,510 153,928 521,313 (11,136 ) 510,177 Provision for income taxes 36,436 1,611 38,047 126,137 (2,754 ) 123,383 Net income $ 110,982 $ 4,899 $ 115,881 $ 395,176 $ (8,382 ) $ 386,794 Basic earnings per share $ 1.85 $ 0.08 $ 1.93 $ 6.52 $ (0.14 ) $ 6.38 Basic weighted average shares 60,053 60,053 60,656 60,656 Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.84 $ 0.08 1.92 $ 6.47 $ (0.13 ) 6.34 Diluted weighted average shares 60,384 60,384 61,045 61,045

Corrected Statement of Cash Flows (unaudited) Forty Weeks Ended October 8, 2022 As Previously Reported Adjustments As Corrected Net income $ 395,176 $ (8,382 ) $ 386,794 Net change in: Receivables, net (66,902 ) (22,402 ) (89,304 ) Inventories (284,271 ) 34,542 (249,729 ) Accounts payable 187,331 (10,228 ) 177,103 Accrued expenses (34,046 ) 6,470 (27,576 ) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 483,094 $ - $ 483,094

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure

The company's financial results include certain financial measures not derived in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Management uses Free cash flow as a measure of its liquidity and believes it is a useful indicator to investors or potential investors of the company's ability to implement growth strategies and service debt. Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure and should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, information contained in the company's condensed consolidated statement of cash flows as a measure of liquidity.

Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow: (1) Forty Weeks Ended (in thousands) October 7, 2023 October 8, 2022 Cash flows provided by operating activities $ 30,404 $ 483,094 Purchases of property and equipment (187,201 ) (333,639 ) Free cash flow $ (156,797 ) $ 149,455

Adjusted Debt to Adjusted EBITDAR: (1,2) Four Quarters Ended (In thousands, except adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDAR ratio) October 7, 2023 December 31, 2022 Total GAAP debt $ 1,785,717 $ 1,373,283 Add: Operating lease liabilities 2,675,921 2,692,861 Adjusted debt $ 4,461,638 $ 4,066,144 GAAP Net income $ 176,664 $ 473,213 Depreciation and amortization 302,670 283,800 Interest expense 85,938 51,060 Other (income) expense, net 2,348 7,242 Provision for income taxes 48,445 137,180 Rent expense 600,261 594,838 Share-based compensation 48,122 50,978 Other noncash charges 59,975 7,408 Transformation related charges 26,367 - Adjusted EBITDAR $ 1,350,148 $ 1,605,259 Adjusted Debt to Adjusted EBITDAR 3.3 2.5

(1) The forty weeks ended October 8, 2022 and four quarters ended December 31, 2022 reflect the corrected results as depicted in the financial tables herein, which include the correction of non-material errors the company discovered in previously reported results. (2) Beginning in first quarter 2023, the company no longer excludes transformation-related activities in non-GAAP measures. Prior period has been recast to conform to current year presentation.

NOTE: Management believes its Adjusted Debt to Adjusted EBITDAR ratio ("leverage ratio") is a key financial metric for debt securities, as reviewed by rating agencies, and believes its debt levels are best analyzed using this measure. The company's goal is to maintain an investment grade rating. The company's credit rating directly impacts the interest rates on borrowings under its existing credit facility and could impact the company's ability to obtain additional funding. If the company was unable to maintain its investment grade rating this could negatively impact future performance and limit growth opportunities. Similar measures are utilized in the calculation of the financial covenants and ratios contained in the company's financing arrangements. The leverage ratio calculated by the company is a non-GAAP measure and should not be considered a substitute for debt to net earnings, net earnings or debt as determined in accordance with GAAP. The company adjusts the calculation to remove rent expense and to add back the company's existing operating lease liabilities related to their right-of-use assets to provide a more meaningful comparison with the company's peers and to account for differences in debt structures and leasing arrangements. The company's calculation of its leverage ratio might not be calculated in the same manner as, and thus might not be comparable to, similarly titled measures by other companies.

Store Information

During the forty weeks ended October 7, 2023, 51 stores and branches were opened and 32 were closed, resulting in a total of 5,105 stores and branches as of October 7, 2023, compared with a total of 5,086 stores and branches as of December 31, 2022.

The below table summarizes the changes in the number of company-operated store and branch locations during the twelve and forty weeks ended October 7, 2023:

Twelve Weeks Ended AAP CARQUEST WORLDPAC (1) Total July 15, 2023 4,471 319 319 5,109 New 10 1 1 12 Closed (5 ) (11 ) - (16 ) Relocated 1 (1 ) - - October 7, 2023 4,477 308 320 5,105

Forty Weeks Ended AAP CARQUEST WORLDPAC (1) Total December 31, 2022 4,440 330 316 5,086 New 46 1 4 51 Closed (10 ) (22 ) - (32 ) Relocated 1 (1 ) - - October 7, 2023 4,477 308 320 5,105

(1) Certain converted Autopart International ("AI") locations will remain branded as AI going forward.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:

Elisabeth Eisleben

T: (919) 227-5466

E: invrelations@advanceautoparts.com

Media Contact:

Darryl Carr

T: (984) 389-7207

E: AAPCommunications@advance-auto.com