XPeng Inc.: XPENG Reports Third Quarter 2023 Unaudited Financial Results

Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments and time deposits were RMB36.48 billion (US$5.00 billion) as of September 30, 2023



Quarterly total revenues were RMB8.53 billion, a 68.5% increase quarter-over-quarter

Quarterly gross margin was negative 2.7%, an increase of 1.2 percentage points quarter-over-quarter



GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPeng Inc. ("XPENG" or the "Company," NYSE: XPEV and HKEX: 9868), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle ("Smart EV") company, today announced its unaudited financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2023.

Operational and Financial Highlights for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2023

2023Q3 2023Q2 2023Q1 2022Q4 2022Q3 2022Q2 Total deliveries 40,008 23,205 18,230 22,204 29,570 34,422

Total deliveries of vehicles were 40,008 for the third quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 72.4% from 23,205 for the second quarter of 2023.



were 40,008 for the third quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 72.4% from 23,205 for the second quarter of 2023. XPENG's physical sales network had a total of 395 stores as of September 30, 2023.



had a total of 395 stores as of September 30, 2023. XPENG self-operated charging station network reached 1,057 stations, including 854 XPENG self-operated supercharging stations and 203 destination charging stations as of September 30, 2023.



Total revenues were RMB8.53 billion (US$1.17 billion) for the third quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 25.0% from the same period of 2022, and an increase of 68.5% from the second quarter of 2023.



were RMB8.53 billion (US$1.17 billion) for the third quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 25.0% from the same period of 2022, and an increase of 68.5% from the second quarter of 2023. Revenues from vehicle sales were RMB7.84 billion (US$1.08 billion) for the third quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 25.7% from the same period of 2022, and an increase of 77.3% from the second quarter of 2023.



were RMB7.84 billion (US$1.08 billion) for the third quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 25.7% from the same period of 2022, and an increase of 77.3% from the second quarter of 2023. Gross margin was negative 2.7% for the third quarter of 2023, compared with 13.5% for the same period of 2022 and negative 3.9% for the second quarter of 2023.



was negative 2.7% for the third quarter of 2023, compared with 13.5% for the same period of 2022 and negative 3.9% for the second quarter of 2023. Vehicle margin , which is gross profit or loss of vehicle sales as a percentage of vehicle sales revenue, was negative 6.1% for the third quarter of 2023, compared with 11.6% for the same period of 2022 and negative 8.6% for the second quarter of 2023.



, which is gross profit or loss of vehicle sales as a percentage of vehicle sales revenue, was negative 6.1% for the third quarter of 2023, compared with 11.6% for the same period of 2022 and negative 8.6% for the second quarter of 2023. Fair value loss on derivative liability was RMB0.97 billion (US$0.13 billion) for the third quarter of 2023. This non-cash loss resulted from the fluctuation in the fair value of the forward share purchase agreement, measured through profit or loss, related to the issuance of shares by the Company for strategic minority investment by the Volkswagen Group (" Volkswagen ").



was RMB0.97 billion (US$0.13 billion) for the third quarter of 2023. This non-cash loss resulted from the fluctuation in the fair value of the forward share purchase agreement, measured through profit or loss, related to the issuance of shares by the Company for strategic minority investment by the Volkswagen Group (" "). Net loss was RMB3.89 billion (US$0.53 billion) for the third quarter of 2023, compared with RMB2.38 billion for the same period of 2022 and RMB2.80 billion for the second quarter of 2023. Excluding share-based compensation expenses and fair value loss on derivative liability, non-GAAP net loss was RMB2.79 billion (US$0.38 billion) for the third quarter of 2023, compared with RMB2.22 billion for the same period of 2022 and RMB2.67 billion for the second quarter of 2023.



was RMB3.89 billion (US$0.53 billion) for the third quarter of 2023, compared with RMB2.38 billion for the same period of 2022 and RMB2.80 billion for the second quarter of 2023. Excluding share-based compensation expenses and fair value loss on derivative liability, was RMB2.79 billion (US$0.38 billion) for the third quarter of 2023, compared with RMB2.22 billion for the same period of 2022 and RMB2.67 billion for the second quarter of 2023. Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of XPENG was RMB3.89 billion (US$0.53 billion) for the third quarter of 2023, compared with RMB2.38 billion for the same period of 2022 and RMB2.80 billion for the second quarter of 2023. Excluding share-based compensation expenses and fair value loss on derivative liability, non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of XPENG was RMB2.79 billion (US$0.38 billion) for the third quarter of 2023, compared with RMB2.22 billion for the same period of 2022 and RMB2.67 billion for the second quarter of 2023.



was RMB3.89 billion (US$0.53 billion) for the third quarter of 2023, compared with RMB2.38 billion for the same period of 2022 and RMB2.80 billion for the second quarter of 2023. Excluding share-based compensation expenses and fair value loss on derivative liability, was RMB2.79 billion (US$0.38 billion) for the third quarter of 2023, compared with RMB2.22 billion for the same period of 2022 and RMB2.67 billion for the second quarter of 2023. Basic and diluted net loss per American depositary share (ADS) were both RMB4.49 (US$0.62) and basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share were both RMB2.25 (US$0.31) for the third quarter of 2023. Each ADS represents two Class A ordinary shares.



were both RMB4.49 (US$0.62) and were both RMB2.25 (US$0.31) for the third quarter of 2023. Each ADS represents two Class A ordinary shares. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ADS were both RMB3.23 (US$0.44) and non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share were both RMB1.61 (US$0.22) for the third quarter of 2023.



were both RMB3.23 (US$0.44) and were both RMB1.61 (US$0.22) for the third quarter of 2023. Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments and time deposits were RMB36.48 billion (US$5.00 billion) as of September 30, 2023, compared with RMB33.74 billion as of June 30, 2023. Time deposits include restricted short-term deposits, short-term deposits, restricted long-term deposits, current portion and non-current portion of long-term deposits.



Key Financial Results

(in RMB billions, except for percentage)

For the Three Months Ended % Changei September 30, June 30, September 30, 2023 2023 2022 YoY QoQ Vehicle sales 7.84 4.42 6.24 25.7% 77.3% Vehicle margin -6.1% -8.6% 11.6% -17.7pts 2.5pts Total revenues 8.53 5.06 6.82 25.0% 68.5% Gross (loss) profit (0.23) (0.20) 0.92 -124.7% 15.5% Gross margin -2.7% -3.9% 13.5% -16.2pts 1.2pts Net loss 3.89 2.80 2.38 63.6% 38.6% Non-GAAP net loss 2.79 2.67 2.22 25.5% 4.5% Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders 3.89 2.80 2.38 63.6% 38.6% Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders 2.79 2.67 2.22 25.5% 4.5% Comprehensive loss attributable to ordinary shareholders 4.01 1.93 0.69 481.1% 107.9% i. Except for vehicle margin and gross margin, where absolute changes instead of percentage changes are presented

Management Commentary

"In 2023, XPENG was the first mover in reaching the inflection point for both the development and mass adoption of ADAS technologies. I believe that over the next five years, ADAS technologies will experience increasing and massive acceptance by consumers. As we lead the nationwide rollout of XNGP, XPENG will become the go-to smart EV brand for customers," said Mr. He Xiaopeng, Chairman and CEO of XPENG. "In the third quarter of 2023, our business stepped into the initial phase of a virtuous cycle. I am confident that the transformational adjustments we began to implement early this year will yield more positive results in 2024 and beyond, accelerating our virtuous cycle and rapid growth by the fourth quarter of 2024."

"XPENG vehicle deliveries have grown for nine consecutive months and our free cash flow has substantially improved," said Dr. Hongdi Brian Gu, Honorary Vice Chairman and Co-President of XPENG. "Our new products and technology-driven cost controls are expected to result in notable improvements to our gross margin. Leveraging these strengths, we expect even stronger free cash flow in the fourth quarter, marking the starting point of our journey towards long-term scalable profitability."

Recent Developments

Deliveries in October 2023

Total deliveries were 20,002 vehicles in October 2023.



As of October 31, 2023, year-to-date total deliveries were 101,445 vehicles.



XPENG 2023 Tech Day

On October 24, 2023, XPENG hosted its fifth annual 1024 Tech Day in Guangzhou. The Company unveiled its cutting-edge technology roadmap for autonomous driving and mobility ecosystem, including its Smart EVs and robotics.

ESG Performance

On October 11, 2023, XPENG announced that Morgan Stanley Capital International ("MSCI") has upgraded its MSCI ESG Rating for the Company from "AA" to "AAA", which is MSCI's highest rating and is given to companies that are leading their industries in managing ESG risks and opportunities.

Launch of XPENG G9 2024 Edition

On September 19, 2023, XPENG introduced XPENG G9 2024 Edition and commenced deliveries during the same month.

Unaudited Financial Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2023

Total revenues were RMB8.53 billion (US$1.17 billion) for the third quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 25.0% from RMB6.82 billion for the same period of 2022 and an increase of 68.5% from RMB5.06 billion for the second quarter of 2023.

Revenues from vehicle sales were RMB7.84 billion (US$1.08 billion) for the third quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 25.7% from the same period of 2022, and an increase of 77.3% from the second quarter of 2023. The year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter increases were mainly attributable to the accelerating sales growth of the G6 in the third quarter of 2023.

Revenues from services and others were RMB0.69 billion (US$0.09 billion) for the third quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 17.7% from RMB0.58 billion for the same period of 2022 and an increase of 7.4% from RMB0.64 billion for the second quarter of 2023. The year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter increases were mainly attributable to the increases of maintenance, supercharging and auto financing services sales, which were in line with higher accumulated vehicle sales.

Cost of sales was RMB8.76 billion (US$1.20 billion) for the third quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 48.4% from RMB5.90 billion for the same period of 2022 and an increase of 66.5% from RMB5.26 billion for the second quarter of 2023. The year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter increases were mainly in line with vehicle deliveries as described above. In addition, the year-over-year increase was attributable to inventory write-downs amounting to RMB0.23 billion related to the model G3i as management lowered its forecasted sales due to stronger-than-expected market demands for newly launched vehicle models.

Gross margin was negative 2.7% for the third quarter of 2023, compared with 13.5% for the same period of 2022 and negative 3.9% for the second quarter of 2023.

Vehicle margin was negative 6.1% for the third quarter of 2023, compared with 11.6% for the same period of 2022 and negative 8.6% for the second quarter of 2023. The year-over-year decrease was explained by (i) the inventory write-downs related to the G3i, with a negative impact of 2.9 percentage points on vehicle margin for the third quarter of 2023, and (ii) increased sales promotions, and the expiry of new energy vehicle subsidies. The quarter-over-quarter increase was primarily attributable to the improvement in product mix of models and the cost reduction.

Research and development expenses were RMB1.31 billion (US$0.18 billion) for the third quarter of 2023, representing a decrease of 12.9% from RMB1.50 billion for the same period of 2022 and a decrease of 4.5% from RMB1.37 billion for the second quarter of 2023. The year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter decreases were mainly in line with timing and progress of new vehicle programs.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were RMB1.69 billion (US$0.23 billion) for the third quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 4.0% from RMB1.63 billion for the same period of 2022 and an increase of 9.6% from RMB1.54 billion for the second quarter of 2023. The year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter increases were primarily attributable to the higher commission paid to the franchised stores.

Loss from operations was RMB3.16 billion (US$0.43 billion) for the third quarter of 2023, compared with RMB2.18 billion for the same period of 2022 and RMB3.09 billion for the second quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP loss from operations, which excludes share-based compensation expenses, was RMB3.04 billion (US$0.42 billion) for the third quarter of 2023, compared with RMB2.02 billion for the same period of 2022 and RMB2.96 billion for the second quarter of 2023.

Net loss was RMB3.89 billion (US$0.53 billion) for the third quarter of 2023, compared with RMB2.38 billion for the same period of 2022 and RMB2.80 billion for the second quarter of 2023.

Fair value loss on derivative liability was RMB0.97 billion (US$0.13 billion) for the third quarter of 2023. This non-cash loss resulted from the fluctuation in the fair value of the forward share purchase agreement, measured through profit or loss, related to the issuance of shares by the Company for strategic minority investment by the Volkswagen Group.

Non-GAAP net loss, which excludes share-based compensation expenses and fair value loss on derivative liability, was RMB2.79 billion (US$0.38 billion) for the third quarter of 2023, compared with RMB2.22 billion for the same period of 2022 and RMB2.67 billion for the second quarter of 2023.

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of XPENG was RMB3.89 billion (US$0.53 billion) for the third quarter of 2023, compared with RMB2.38 billion for the same period of 2022 and RMB2.80 billion for the second quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of XPENG, which excludes share-based compensation expenses and fair value loss on derivative liability, was RMB2.79 billion (US$0.38 billion) for the third quarter of 2023, compared with RMB2.22 billion for the same period of 2022 and RMB2.67 billion for the second quarter of 2023.

Basic and diluted net loss per ADS were both RMB4.49 (US$0.62) for the third quarter of 2023, compared with RMB2.77 for the third quarter of 2022 and RMB3.25 for the second quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ADS were both RMB3.23 (US$0.44) for the third quarter of 2023, compared with RMB2.59 for the third quarter of 2022 and RMB3.10 for the second quarter of 2023.

Balance Sheets

As of September 30, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments and time deposits of RMB36.48 billion (US$5.00 billion), compared with RMB38.25 billion as of December 31, 2022 and RMB33.74 billion as of June 30, 2023.

Business Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company expects:

Deliveries of vehicles to be between 59,500 and 63,500, representing a year-over-year increase of approximately 101.2% to 114.7%.



to be between 59,500 and 63,500, representing a year-over-year increase of approximately 101.2% to 114.7%. Total revenues to be between RMB12.7 billion and RMB13.6 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of approximately 86.1% to 99.3%.



The above outlook is based on the current market conditions and reflects the Company's preliminary estimates of market and operating conditions, and customer demand, which are all subject to change.

Conference Call

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on November 15, 2023 (9:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on November 15, 2023).

For participants who wish to join the call by phone, please access the link provided below to complete the pre-registration process and dial in 5 minutes prior to the scheduled call start time. Upon registration, each participant will receive dial-in details to join the conference call.

Event Title: XPENG Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call Pre-registration link: https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10034271-dqxo0v.html



Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.xiaopeng.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately an hour after the conclusion of the call until November 22, 2023, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

United States: +1-855-883-1031 International: +61-7-3107-6325 Hong Kong, China: 800-930-639 Mainland China: 400-120-9216 Replay Access Code: 10034271



About XPENG

XPENG is a leading Chinese Smart EV company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart EVs that appeal to the large and growing base of technology-savvy middle-class consumers. Its mission is to drive Smart EV transformation with technology, shaping the mobility experience of the future. In order to optimize its customers' mobility experience, XPENG develops in-house its full-stack advanced driver-assistance system technology and in-car intelligent operating system, as well as core vehicle systems including powertrain and the electrical/electronic architecture. XPENG is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, with main offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley, San Diego and Amsterdam. The Company's Smart EVs are mainly manufactured at its plants in Zhaoqing and Guangzhou, Guangdong province. For more information, please visit https://heyXPENG.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses non-GAAP measures, such as non-GAAP loss from operations, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders, non-GAAP basic loss per weighted average number of ordinary shares and non-GAAP basic loss per ADS, in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. By excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses and fair value loss on derivative liability, the Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business and enhance the overall understanding of the Company's past performance and future prospects. The Company also believes that the non-GAAP financial measures allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company's management in its financial and operational decision-making. The non-GAAP financial measures are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP methods of accounting and reporting used by other companies. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and when assessing the Company's operating performance, investors should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for net loss or other consolidated statements of comprehensive loss data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure. The Company mitigates these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP performance measures, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP Results" set forth in this announcement.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars and from U.S. dollars to RMB are made at a rate of RMB7.2960 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on September 29, 2023, set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or U.S. dollars amounts referred could be converted into U.S. dollars or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about XPENG's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: XPENG's goal and strategies; XPENG's expansion plans; XPENG's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the trends in, and size of, China's EV market; XPENG's expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its products and services; XPENG's expectations regarding its relationships with customers, suppliers, third-party service providers, strategic partners and other stakeholders; general economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in XPENG's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this announcement is as of the date of this announcement, and XPENG does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For Investor Enquiries

IR Department

XPeng Inc.

E-mail: ir@xiaopeng.com

Jenny Cai

Piacente Financial Communications

Tel: +1-212-481-2050 or +86-10-6508-0677

E-mail: xpeng@tpg-ir.com

For Media Enquiries

PR Department

XPeng Inc.

E-mail: pr@xiaopeng.com

Source: XPeng Inc.

XPENG INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(All amounts in thousands, except for ADS/ordinary share and per ADS/ordinary share data) December 31, September 30, September 30, 2022 2023 2023 RMB RMB US$ ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 14,607,774 12,197,669 1,671,830 Restricted cash 106,272 1,139,599 156,195 Short-term deposits 14,921,688 12,152,077 1,665,581 Restricted short-term deposits - 1,010,000 138,432 Short-term investments 1,262,129 181,007 24,809 Long-term deposits, current portion 427,466 4,487,216 615,024 Accounts and notes receivable, net 3,872,846 3,244,400 444,682 Installment payment receivables, net, current portion 1,294,665 1,697,592 232,674 Inventory 4,521,373 5,287,550 724,719 Amounts due from related parties 47,124 27,867 3,819 Prepayments and other current assets 2,466,084 2,232,540 305,996 Total current assets 43,527,421 43,657,517 5,983,761 Non-current assets Long-term deposits 6,926,450 4,563,512 625,481 Restricted long-term deposits - 750,000 102,796 Property, plant and equipment, net 10,606,745 10,911,466 1,495,541 Right-of-use assets, net 1,954,618 1,560,903 213,940 Intangible assets, net 1,042,972 1,040,171 142,567 Land use rights, net 2,747,854 2,802,005 384,047 Installment payment receivables, net 2,188,643 2,616,312 358,595 Long-term investments 2,295,032 2,492,948 341,687 Other non-current assets 201,271 147,690 20,243 Total non-current assets 27,963,585 26,885,007 3,684,897 Total assets 71,491,006 70,542,524 9,668,658





XPENG INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED)

(All amounts in thousands, except for ADS/ordinary share and per ADS/ordinary share data)

December 31, September 30, September 30, 2022 2023 2023 RMB RMB US$ LIABILITIES Current liabilities Short-term borrowings 2,419,210 4,226,815 579,333 Accounts and notes payable 14,222,856 16,566,450 2,270,621 Amount due to related parties 91,111 52,094 7,140 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 490,811 400,032 54,829 Finance lease liabilities, current portion 128,279 74,890 10,265 Deferred revenue, current portion 389,243 536,649 73,554 Long-term borrowings, current portion 761,859 776,793 106,468 Accruals and other liabilities 5,583,829 6,671,159 914,358 Income taxes payable 27,655 13,339 1,828 Derivative liability - 972,753 133,327 Total current liabilities 24,114,853 30,290,974 4,151,723 Non-current liabilities Long-term borrowings 4,613,057 6,421,177 880,096 Operating lease liabilities 1,854,576 1,554,029 212,997 Finance lease liabilities 797,743 780,584 106,988 Deferred revenue 694,006 678,972 93,061 Other non-current liabilities 2,506,106 2,022,850 277,255 Total non-current liabilities 10,465,488 11,457,612 1,570,397 Total liabilities 34,580,341 41,748,586 5,722,120 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Class A Ordinary shares 92 92 13 Class B Ordinary shares 21 21 3 Additional paid-in capital 60,691,019 61,074,518 8,370,959 Statutory and other reserves 6,425 25,127 3,444 Accumulated deficit (25,330,916) (34,359,076) (4,709,303) Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,544,024 2,053,256 281,422 Total shareholders' equity 36,910,665 28,793,938 3,946,538 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 71,491,006 70,542,524 9,668,658





XPENG INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(All amounts in thousands, except for ADS/ordinary share and per ADS/ordinary share data) Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, 2022 2023 2023 2023 RMB RMB RMB US$ Revenues Vehicle sales 6,241,143 4,424,537 7,844,239 1,075,142 Services and others 582,344 638,159 685,282 93,926 Total revenues 6,823,487 5,062,696 8,529,521 1,169,068 Cost of sales Vehicle sales (5,514,695) (4,804,535) (8,319,890) (1,140,336) Services and others (385,554) (455,552) (437,589) (59,977) Total cost of sales (5,900,249) (5,260,087) (8,757,479) (1,200,313) Gross profit (loss) 923,238 (197,391) (227,958) (31,245) Operating expenses Research and development expenses (1,498,550) (1,367,107) (1,305,868) (178,984) Selling, general and administrative expenses (1,626,343) (1,543,625) (1,692,194) (231,934) Total operating expenses (3,124,893) (2,910,732) (2,998,062) (410,918) Other income, net 24,824 17,940 65,192 8,935 Loss from operations (2,176,831) (3,090,183) (3,160,828) (433,228) Interest income 289,954 303,637 314,004 43,038 Interest expense (38,968) (67,007) (65,767) (9,014) Fair value loss on derivative assets or derivative liabilities (8,003) - (971,832) (133,201) Fair value gain (loss) on long-term investments 129,240 (38,704) (8,782) (1,204) Exchange (loss) gain from foreign currency transactions (550,775) 42,663 5,972 819 Other non-operating (loss) income, net (2,600) 4,286 4,282 587 Loss before income tax expenses and

share of results of equity method investees (2,357,983) (2,845,308) (3,882,951) (532,203) Income tax expenses (21,017) (8,217) (682) (93) Share of results of equity method investees 2,852 48,873 (2,917) (400) Net loss (2,376,148) (2,804,652) (3,886,550) (532,696) Net loss attributable to ordinary

shareholders of XPeng Inc. (2,376,148) (2,804,652) (3,886,550) (532,696)





XPENG INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (CONTINUED)

(All amounts in thousands, except for ADS/ordinary share and per ADS/ordinary share data) Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, 2022 2023 2023 2023 RMB RMB RMB US$ Net loss (2,376,148) (2,804,652) (3,886,550) (532,696) Other comprehensive income (loss) Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax 1,686,156 876,266 (123,081) (16,870) Total comprehensive loss

attributable to XPeng Inc. (689,992) (1,928,386) (4,009,631) (549,566) Comprehensive loss attributable to

ordinary shareholders of XPeng Inc. (689,992) (1,928,386) (4,009,631) (549,566) Weighted average number of ordinary

shares used in computing net loss per

ordinary share Basic and diluted 1,718,162,864 1,723,369,664 1,729,980,347 1,729,980,347 Net loss per ordinary share attributable

to ordinary shareholders Basic and diluted (1.38) (1.63) (2.25) (0.31) Weighted average number of ADS used

in computing net loss per share Basic and diluted 859,081,432 861,684,832 864,990,174 864,990,174 Net loss per ADS attributable to

ordinary shareholders Basic and diluted (2.77) (3.25) (4.49) (0.62)



