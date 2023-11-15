ARway Corporation: ARway.ai Lands More SaaS Deals For Its Augmented Reality Navigation Platform

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2023 / ARway.ai ("ARway' or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65), an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision, is pleased to announce four new developer SaaS subscription deals starting at $249/month. A wave of new demand for ARway is coming in from around the globe with various use-cases leveraging its groundbreaking augmented reality technology.

These new customers build upon last week's announcement that ARway had signed ten new developer SaaS subscription deals with various companies and agencies around the globe, including Comcast (USA), Staghill (Belgium), Akrotonx (Switzerland), Maker Faire (Italy), Coddle Technologies (India), Noono Studio (Brazil), and more. The Company is anticipating that 50% of these new subscribers will move onto ARway's partner program at a cost of $10,000, and then move to a $100,000+ program based on usage and square footage of the space.

In 2023 thus far, ARway.ai has over 3,500 user accounts signed up for its platform, over 4000 total maps and 45+ pilots and trials, representing significant revenue growth potential.

Highlighted Deals

AI Technology Solutions, Qatar

AI Technology Solutions is a Qatar-based sector agnostic company, specializing in AI-powered solutions and caters to both private and public institutions. They help businesses take it to a higher level with unique AI solutions in multiple sectors -including healthcare, education, sports, manufacturing, tourism, transportation, and more.

Immersionn, United Kingdom

Immersionn is a creative media technology company that specializes in building 3D online worlds. Their clients want to deploy their own metaverses because they have a large user base, brand access, and the capital to enter that market. Immersionn helps them engage with their audience through rich experiences and offerings that make their base loyal and sticky. Based in London, UK, Immersionn has a virtual presence in seven countries and as a young startup collaborates with prestigious projects and clients such as NEOM, T-Systems and Huawei.

3D Digital Solutions, United Kingdom & Saudi Arabia

3D Digital Solutions is a creative agency that is dedicated to helping corporates and businesses showcase their properties using the latest technology including 3D Virtual Tours, 3D Modelling, 3D Visualization, and Mixed Reality. They will leverage ARway's innovative solutions to provide immersive experiences for their clients' properties. Their notable clients include Fairmont, Hakkasan, Crowne Plaza, and more.

These companies have acknowledged the substantial potential of ARway's technology in elevating user engagement, fostering innovation, and generating new business opportunities. The continuation of these sign-ups underscores the increasing global demand for ARway's cutting-edge solutions and the rapidly growing revenue potential.

About ARway.ai

ARway.ai (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is a spatial computing platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI) providing an array of augmented reality (AR) experiences for indoor spaces. ARway's breakthrough no-code no-beacon IPNN allows for the easy creation of navigation, tours, information sharing, notifications, advertising and gamification. ARway works seamlessly as a cross platform solution on iOS/ Android. ARway's technology is optimized for both mobile devices and AR glasses: Apple's Vision Pro, Magic Leap and Microsoft's HoloLens. ARway has unlimited use cases for augmenting physical spaces, making it a valuable tool for creators, brands and companies in various industries. The complete ARway platform includes: the Web Creator Studio, the ARwayKit Software Development Kit (SDK) and a mobile app for iOs and Android.

Nextech 3D.ai

On October 26, 2022, ARway.ai. was spun-out from its parent Company, Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2). Nextech retained a control ownership in ARway.ai. with 13 million shares, or a 50% stake. Nextech3D.ai is a Generative AI powered 3D modeling Company and leading provider of augmented reality ("AR") experience technologies and 3D model services. Nextech's AI-powered 3D modeling platform, "ARitize3D" has contracts with; AMZN, KSS, CB2, Genuine Parts & many others. To learn more about Nextech3D.ai, visit www.nextechar.com

