

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's unemployment rate increased for the second straight quarter in the three months ending in September, the statistical office INSEE reported on Wednesday.



The ILO unemployment rate rose to 7.4 percent in the third quarter from 7.2 percent in the previous quarter.



The number of people out of work increased by 64,000 to 2.3 million in the September quarter.



Over the year, the unemployment rate increased by 0.2 points and stood at its Q2 2022 level, but remained clearly below its peak level reached in Q2 2015, the INSEE said.



The youth unemployment rate, which is applied to the 15-24 age group, rose by 0.7 percent from the previous quarter to 17.6 percent.



