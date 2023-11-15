Halberd Corporation Plans to Extend Research Partnership with Mississippi State University

MSU Research for Halberd to Transcend the TBI Nasal Spray

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2023 / Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB) is in talks with Mississippi State University (MSU) to extend its original six-month research arrangement by an additional two years, encompassing yet-to-be defined projects. This decision stems from MSU's exceptional performance in the recent TBI Nasal Spray project, as well as the proficiency, capabilities, efficiency, and professionalism exhibited by the MSU team. Notably, the positive interpersonal connections formed between Dr. Russell Carr, the Primary Investigator, and Halberd's scientific leaders have influenced this decision.

Dr. Carr remarked, "The preliminary investigation, spanning six months, confirmed the compelling effectiveness of Halberd's nasal spray in diminishing indicators of imminent brain damage following head trauma. Collaborating with Halberd's scientists has been a gratifying experience, and I am pleased to contribute to the team that validated the efficacy of their groundbreaking nasal spray product."

Mitchell S. Felder, M.D., the Chief Technology Officer at Halberd Corporation, a prolific inventor, and a board-certified attending neurologist, stated, "Our aim is to leverage the extended research collaboration duration at MSU to establish statistically significant findings regarding the efficacy of our patent-pending nasal spray in treating head trauma cases by mitigating the cascade of inflammatory cytokines and neurotransmitters, as well as explore the efficacy of additional products which Halberd has pending."

William A. Hartman, Chairman, President, and CEO of Halberd Corporation, commented, "We are highly satisfied with the efforts of Dr. Carr and the MSU staff and eagerly anticipate the ongoing and broadening scope of our research collaboration with them. Given the alarming rates of suicides and PTSD cases in our military, our primary focus is expediting the exposure of our technology to the US Department of Defense at the earliest opportunity."

About Mississippi State University College of Veterinary Medicine (CVM).

Established in 1974, the Mississippi State University College of Veterinary Medicine (MSU CVM) comprises six locations, catering to all 82 counties in Mississippi and the broader Southeastern United States. The primary campus, situated in Starkville, encompasses the Wise Center, home to the main teaching hospital known as the Animal Health Center. The faculty and staff of the MSU CVM Department of Comparative Biomedical Sciences cover fundamental scientific disciplines essential for veterinary education. MSU CVM is dedicated to an ethical approach in the treatment of animals, demonstrating a sincere passion and commitment.

About Halberd Corporation.

Halberd Corporation (OTC-PINK:HALB), a publicly traded entity on the OTC Market, adheres fully to OTC Market reporting regulations. Following its restructuring in April 2020, Halberd secured exclusive global rights to three granted patents and submitted 22 associated provisional, PCT, or utility patent applications. This strategic move aims to augment the company's value for stockholders and generate interest from potential development partners.

