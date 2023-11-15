CLS Holdings USA, Inc.: City Trees Announces New Market Venture in New Mexico Through Licensing Agreement.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2023 / CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCQB:CLSH)(CSE:CLSH), (the 'Company' or 'CLS'), a diversified cannabis holding company operating as Cannabis Life Sciences, is pleased to announce its expansion into the New Mexico market via a strategic Licensing Agreement. CLS owns Serenity Wellness Products LLC, a licensed Nevada company, which does business as City Trees.

Through this Licensing Agreement, City Trees, a leading player in the Nevada cannabis market, is thrilled to now be in the thriving New Mexico market. This market expansion will mark the first time that City Trees cannabis vapes will be available outside of the Nevada market.

This move marks a significant milestone for City Trees, solidifying its commitment to providing high-quality cannabis vape products to consumers at a low cost across different states. The Company's decision to enter the New Mexico market is a testament to the region's growing demand for innovative and premium cannabis products.

The Licensing Agreement, entered into with a state-of-the-art facility in New Mexico, enables City Trees to scale its production capabilities and meet the increasing demand for its popular vape products. Leveraging the expertise and resources of its manufacturing partner, including a distribution channel of over 500 dispensaries in New Mexico, the Company aims to ensure a seamless transition into the New Mexico market while maintaining its unwavering commitment to product quality, safety, and compliance.

City Trees takes pride in its reputation for crafting cutting-edge cannabis vaping solutions, with a focus on quality, purity, and consistency. The expansion into New Mexico allows the Company to bring its signature products to a broader audience and contribute to the local cannabis industry's growth. City Trees aims to capture large market share in New Mexico through aggressive wholesale and retail pricing, supported by manufacturing and sales minimums written into the Licensing Agreement.

"This relationship highlights the demand for our City Trees products outside of Nevada. We anticipate this asset-light approach to be immediately accretive for CLS" said Andrew Glashow Chairman/CEO.

"We are excited to bring our premium cannabis vape products to the vibrant and evolving market in New Mexico," said Joseph Ramalho, COO. "As someone who grew up in New Mexico, I couldn't be more excited to return to my home-state in this capacity. We look forward to building strong relationships in New Mexico and becoming a trusted partner in the local cannabis community. Be on the lookout for our vapes starting in January of 2024."

With this strategic move, City Trees anticipates creating new job opportunities via their manufacturing partner in New Mexico, and contributing to the economic development of the region.

