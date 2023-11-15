QKAWine Grand Opening New Store in the Head of Nam Tu Liem - Hanoi

HANOI, VIETNAM / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2023 / QKAWine, a renowned supplier of genuine wines from top wine-producing countries worldwide, is delighted to announce the QKAWine grand opening store located at 12A Lot TT02, HDMon Residential Area, Nam Tu Liem, Hanoi. The grand opening store opened to the public from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM on July 28, 2023.





QKAWine's Store in Nam Tu Liem, Hanoi

Khanh Huyen CEO took a photo with her friends in the new store of QKAWine





Situated in the heart of Nam Tu Liem, QKAWine's new store promises to be an ideal destination for wine enthusiasts, offering an exquisite collection of wines from around the world to Vietnamese customers.

Ms. Khanh Huyen, CEO and Content Advisor at QKAWine, expressed her excitement, saying, "We continuously strive to enhance our services and serve relentlessly to provide the best experience for our customers. This new store is a significant milestone in our journey."

The QKAWine grand opening store started at 8:00 AM with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, attended by local officials and wine experts. Throughout the day, visitors can enjoy special promotions and have the opportunity to participate in exciting activities.

The QKA Wine store opening event schedule is as follows:

8:00 AM - 8:30 AM: Delegate and guest reception

8:30 AM - 9:50 AM: Cultural performances

9:50 AM - 9:55 AM: Opening remarks and delegate introductions

9:55 AM - 10:05 AM: Opening speech by QKAWine representative and HDMon Residential Area representative

10:05 AM - 10:15 AM: Ribbon-cutting ceremony for the showroom

10:15 AM - 12:00 PM: Delegates and guests enjoy tasting foreign wines and participating in prize draw activities

12:00 PM: Conclusion of the event

About QKAWine:

QKAWine is a reputable supplier of genuine foreign wines, offering a diverse range of products and price points. As a leading provider of foreign wines, QKAWine features renowned brands such as Macallan, Chivas, Mortlach, Charles, Baileys, and more. QKAWine places a strong emphasis on product authenticity, listens to and understands customer needs, and ensures the delivery of the highest quality and customer-satisfying foreign wines.

QKAWine also offers various products at various price levels to cater to the growing popularity of wine and other alcoholic beverages. When visiting QKAWine's store in Hanoi, esteemed customers will experience unique wines in an elegant setting, with dedicated staff providing expert advice and support.

Moreover, QKAWine provides a convenient online shopping platform on their website, offering quick and reliable delivery and payment services, promising an exceptional online shopping experience.

Contact Information:

Hotline/Zalo : 0363909636

Address : 12A Lot TT02, HDMon Residential Area, Nam Tu Liem, Hanoi

Website: qkawine.com

Maps: https://goo.gl/maps/QDmfpHPGhqsk5Ci6A

Contact Information

Khanh Huyen

CEO

qkawine@gmail.com

0363909636

