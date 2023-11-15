International event in NYC recognizes 2023 Stevie Award recipients.

Natchitoches, Louisiana--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2023) - LeAnn Boyd, Liviniti CEO, has been named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Woman of the Year, Healthcare category of the 20th annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business. The awards honor achievements of women executives, entrepreneurs, employees and the companies they run- worldwide. More than 1,600 entries were submitted this year for consideration in 100+ categories.

As co-founder of Liviniti, LeAnn steers the company's growth and success with a transparent PBM solution that brings high value to employers that want savings and complete clarity with their pharmacy benefits. Under her leadership, Liviniti became a founding member of the recently formed Transparency-Rx coalition, supporting positive change in the pharmacy industry by Congress and state policy makers. LeAnn's dedication to the pharmacy community is well known - in such areas as affordability, accessibility and education of the next generation of pharmacists.

"This award celebrates women as a powerful force in the healthcare industry," LeAnn says. "As an organization, Liviniti values career development with opportunities to thrive, grow and lead the way to innovative solutions for the clients and members we serve. I am proud of the contributions of all women across Liviniti."

Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards, said, "In its 20th year, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business received an outstanding body of nominations from women in organizations of all types, in 26 nations." Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 200 international business professionals, working on six juries.

LeAnn C. Boyd, PharmD - CEO and Founder

About Liviniti

Founded as Southern Scripts in 2011, Liviniti is a pioneer in pharmacy benefit innovation. Built by pharmacists, the company offers a unique pass-through pricing and transparent model that delivers meaningful savings to clients and optimal health outcomes to members. Southern Scripts became Liviniti in 2023, reinforcing the power of medication to change lives through infinite possibilities. With an approach that delivers savings, clinical value, exceptional customer service and management of high-cost medications, Liviniti provides pharmacy benefit services to local, regional and national employers across the U.S. For more information, visit Liviniti.com.

