Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2023) - WonderFi Technologies Inc. (TSX: WNDR) (OTCQB: WONDF) (WKN: A3C166) (the "Company" or "WonderFi") today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Bitbuy Technologies Inc. ("Bitbuy") has purchased all of the client accounts of Bitvo Inc. ("Bitvo"), and the Bitvo.com domain (the "Transaction"). Bitvo is a crypto-trading platform based in Calgary, Alberta that is registered as a restricted dealer with the securities commissions in all provinces and territories in Canada. All financial references are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Bitbuy has acquired the 17,000+ registered client accounts of Bitvo, that have generated over $235 million in trading volume, and over $1.5 million in net revenue during the past twelve-months. Additionally, in October 2023, Bitvo generated over $35 million in trading volume, and approximately $375,000 in net revenues.

The Transaction was completed by way of an asset purchase agreement.

Key Details and Other Information Include:

Bitbuy has acquired all the Bitvo client accounts, comprising of both retail and institutional client accounts.

Bitbuy will receive all client accounts and associated trading volumes and net revenues for the benefit of WonderFi, and anticipates nominal incremental operating costs to service the client accounts on a go-forward basis.

Bitbuy has made an upfront pre-payment to Bitvo and will pay a total of 50% of a net-revenue share from the acquired client accounts, subject to certain conditions and up to specified net revenue maximums.

Bitbuy has also purchased the Bitvo.com domain as part of the Transaction.

Bitbuy has not assumed any of Bitvo's operations, or corporate liabilities as part of the Transaction.

Bitbuy received non-objection letters from the relevant securities regulators prior to closing the Transaction.

There is no action required on the part of Bitvo client accounts, as their accounts and funds will be securely migrated to the Bitbuy platform (see below - No Action Necessary At This Time).

Following this acquisition, WonderFi has now consolidated Bitbuy, Coinberry, Coinsquare, CoinSmart, and the Bitvo client accounts, which represents the client accounts, trading volumes, and associated net revenues from five of the eleven registered crypto-trading platforms in Canada.

"We are excited to welcome Bitvo's clients to the WonderFi ecosystem," said WonderFi President and Chief Executive Officer, Dean Skurka. "The acquisition of Bitvo's clients represents a non-dilutive acquisition for WonderFi, with immediate cash flow, increased scale, and an expected payback period of less than six months. This acquisition also accelerates our growth efforts, and diversifies our client profile with Bitvo's strong institutional client base. We look forward to working with the Bitvo team to ensure a smooth transition," added Mr. Skurka.

"We look forward to joining forces with Bitbuy and having Bitvo's clients continue to enjoy the same great experience provided by Bitvo," said Jeffrey Smith, Chairman of the Board of Bitvo. "We chose to partner with Bitbuy due to our longstanding relationship with the Bitbuy team and their commitment to providing an overall great crypto trading experience," added Pamela Draper, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bitvo.

This strategic move is part of WonderFi's plan to enhance the crypto trading experience for Canadians. By acquiring Bitvo's clients, Bitbuy aims to offer an increased range of services and a more accessible trading experience. Bitvo client accounts will gain access to a variety of services offered on Bitbuy, including regulated staking.

For Bitvo Client Accounts - No Action Necessary At This Time

Bitbuy is committed to making this transition as smooth as possible for Bitvo client accounts. There is no action required on the part of Bitvo client accounts, as their accounts and funds will be securely migrated to the Bitbuy platform. Client accounts can expect clear communication and support throughout the process, ensuring a seamless transition. All Bitvo client accounts will receive further information related to their accounts and the Transaction. For any further questions or inquiries, please reach out to support@bitvo.com.

ABOUT WONDERFI

WonderFi owns, operates, and invests across the global digital asset ecosystem. It owns and operates two of Canada's most well-known and established crypto trading platforms, Coinsquare and Bitbuy, as well as SmartPay, a global crypto payment processing platform. WonderFi is also the largest shareholder of Tetra Trust Company, a leading Canadian digital asset custodian.

With a collective user base of over 1.6 million registered Canadians and a combined assets under custody exceeding $875 million, WonderFi boasts one of the largest communities of crypto investors within a single regulated ecosystem in Canada.

For more information, visit www.wonder.fi.

