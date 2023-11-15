

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $1.19 billion, or $1.03 per share. This compares with $1.06 billion, or $0.91 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.0% to $13.27 billion from $12.17 billion last year.



The TJX Companies, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $1.19 Bln. vs. $1.06 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.03 vs. $0.91 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $13.27 Bln vs. $12.17 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.97 to $1.00



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Index-Trading leicht gemacht In diesem Report von Lars Wißler erfahren Sie, wie Sie mit Index Trading Ihren Börsenerfolg ganz einfach steigern können. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenlose Report nicht entgehen! Hier klicken