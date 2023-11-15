Transportation & Logistics Systems: TLSS Announces Financial Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

Corrective Measures Expected To Address Operating Losses

JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2023 / Transportation and Logistics Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK:TLSS), ("TLSS", or the "Company"), the parent company of certain wholly-owned operating subsidiaries, which together, provide a suite of logistics and transportation services, today announced that on November 14, 2023, the Company had timely filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Mr. Sebastian Giordano, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TLSS, stated, "While year over year revenues reflect an increase over the prior three-month and nine-month periods based primarily upon 2022 and 2023 acquisitions, we did experience lower than expected revenues and higher than expected losses in our operations, most notably in the Freight Connections subsidiary, where revenues dropped significantly in Q2 and Q3. While Cougar Express and Severance revenues appear to be rebounding in Q4, and where strides have been made to reduce operating costs, our operations have not performed profitably, as hoped, or expected. These factors have definitely put a significant strain on our working capital, and we have been re-evaluating our operations for areas of revenue enhancement and cost reduction. We expect to take bold measures to get operations on a path to profitability. In addition, to address the Company's cash position, we are exploring various financing options available to the Company, though there is no guarantee that such financing will be secured. Meanwhile, on the acquisition front, several opportunities we were aggressively pursuing for the better part of the last year, and where we were very close to finalizing definitive agreements, did not materialize. However, we continue to assess a number of other growth opportunities as our M&A pipeline remains strong. Clearly, we were not satisfied with the operating results, and, while the industry, in general, has been extremely challenging, we need to take whatever steps are necessary to deliver positive results."

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2023

Revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2023, increased $3,247,000, or 190.9%, to $4,948,000 as compared to $1,701,000 for same prior year period during 2022. Such increase was due primarily to the acquisitions of JFK Cartage and Freight Connections in August and September 2022, respectively, and Severance Trucking in February 2023.

The Company had a loss from operations of $2,327,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2023, as compared to a loss from operations of $1,016,000 for the same prior year period.

The Company had a net loss of $2,668,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2023, due to: (i) the loss from operations of $2,327,000 and (ii) interest expense of $341,000. This compared to net loss of $1,044,000 for the same prior year period.

The Company had net loss attributable to TLSS common shareholders of $2,731,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2023 due to: (i) the net loss of $2,668,000 and (ii) accrued dividends of $63,000, as compared to a net loss attributable to TLSS common shareholders of $1,145,000 for the same prior year period.

Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

Revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, increased $11,240,000, or 257.5%, to $15,604,000 as compared to $4,365,000 for same prior year period during 2022. Such increase was primarily due to the acquisitions of JFK Cartage and Freight Connections in August and September 2022, respectively, and Severance Trucking in February 2023.

The Company had a loss from operations of $6,090,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, as compared to a loss from operations of $3,822,000 for the same prior year period.

The Company had a net loss of $6,793,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, due primarily to: (i) the loss from operations of $6,090,000; (ii) interest expense of $694,000; (iii) settlement expense of $10,000; and (iv) a loss from the sale of subsidiary of $1,000. This compared to a net loss of $3,790,000 for the same prior year period.

The Company had net loss attributable to TLSS common shareholders of $7,266,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 due to: (i) the net loss of $6,793,000 and (ii) accrued dividends of $473,000, as compared to a net loss attributable to TLSS common shareholders of $4,107,000 for the same prior year period.

As a result of the above, the Company's cash reserve has decreased, as has its cash flow, and the Company will need to raise debt or equity financing within the next 30 days to meet its ongoing obligations, as has occurred on several occasions in recent months.

TRANSPORTATION AND LOGISTICS SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



September 30, December 31,

2023 2022

(Unaudited)

ASSETS



CURRENT ASSETS:



Cash $ 98,636 $ 1,470,807 Accounts receivable, net 2,037,298 2,059,326 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 499,948 613,035

Total Current Assets 2,635,882 4,143,168

OTHER ASSETS: Security deposits 473,278 377,107 Property and equipment, net 3,096,590 1,607,212 Right of use assets, net 10,490,399 8,457,083 Goodwill 2,105,879 2,105,879 Intangible assets, net 4,225,717 4,601,677

Total Other Assets 20,391,863 17,148,958

TOTAL ASSETS $ 23,027,745 $ 21,292,126

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' (DEFICIT) EQUITY

CURRENT LIABILITIES: Notes payable, current portion $ 1,578,651 $ 408,407 Notes payable - related parties, current portion 5,144,671 4,544,671 Accounts payable (including accounts payable - related party of $348,396 and $115,117 on September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively) 2,650,736 472,701 Accrued expenses 1,083,147 837,170 Insurance payable 418,770 137,477 Lease liabilities, current portion 3,265,828 2,081,099 Accrued compensation and related benefits 174,954 65,103

Total Current Liabilities 14,316,757 8,546,628

LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Notes payable, net of current portion 1,724,712 831,499 Lease liabilities, net of current portion 7,505,093 6,413,937

Total Long-term Liabilities 9,229,805 7,245,436

Total Liabilities 23,546,562 15,792,064

Commitments and Contingencies (See Note 11)

SHAREHOLDERS' (DEFICIT) EQUITY: Preferred stock, par value $0.001; authorized 10,000,000 shares: Series B convertible preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share; 1,700,000 shares designated; No shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 (Liquidation value $0) - - Series D convertible preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share; 1,250,000 shares designated; no shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 ($6.00 per share liquidation value) - - Series E convertible preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share; 562,250 shares designated; 21,418 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 ($13.34 per share liquidation value) 21 21 Series G convertible preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share; 1,000,000 shares designated; 475,500 and 575,000 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively ($10.00 per share liquidation value) 476 575 Series H convertible preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share; 35,000 shares designated; 32,374 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 (No per share liquidation value) 32 32 Series I preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share; 1 share designated; 1 and no share issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 (No per share liquidation value) - - Common stock, par value $0.001 per share; 10,000,000,000 shares authorized; 4,481,102,346 and 3,636,691,682 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 4,481,102 3,636,692 Additional paid-in capital 129,775,399 129,372,841 Accumulated deficit (134,775,847 ) (127,510,099 )

Total Shareholders' (Deficit) Equity (518,817 ) 5,500,062

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' (Deficit) Equity $ 23,027,745 $ 21,292,126

TRANSPORTATION AND LOGISTICS SYSTEMS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, September 30,

2023 2022 2023 2022









REVENUES $ 4,947,684 $ 1,700,854 $ 15,604,451 $ 4,364,747

OPERATING EXPENSES: Cost of revenues - third parties (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below) 3,361,812 1,236,630 9,506,063 3,221,182 Cost of revenues - related parties 407,744 - 1,649,120 - Compensation and related benefits 1,247,795 720,339 3,825,384 2,770,092 Legal and professional fees 370,105 259,597 1,349,469 948,094 Rent 1,132,618 217,717 3,308,317 430,011 Depreciation and amortization 407,310 155,050 1,182,810 532,550 General and administrative expenses 347,520 127,800 872,915 284,410

Total Operating Expenses 7,274,904 2,717,133 21,694,078 8,186,339

LOSS FROM OPERATIONS (2,327,220 ) (1,016,279 ) (6,089,627 ) (3,821,592 )

OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES): Interest income - - 992 - Interest expense (205,599 ) (14,635 ) (352,415 ) (24,397 ) Interest expense - related parties (135,076 ) - (341,424 ) - (Loss) gain on sale of subsidiary's assets - (2,714 ) (720 ) 293,975 Settlement income (expense) (100 ) (10,150 ) (9,508 ) (237,961 )

Total Other Income (Expenses) (340,775 ) (27,499 ) (703,075 ) 31,617

LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES (2,667,995 ) (1,043,778 ) (6,792,702 ) (3,789,975 )

Provision for income taxes - - - -

NET LOSS (2,667,995 ) (1,043,778 ) (6,792,702 ) (3,789,975 )

Deemed and accrued dividends (62,660 ) (101,386 ) (473,046 ) (317,271 )

NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $ (2,730,655 ) $ (1,145,164 ) $ (7,265,748 ) $ (4,107,246 )

NET LOSS PER COMMON SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED Basic and diluted $ (0.00 ) $ (0.00 ) $ (0.00 ) $ (0.00 )

WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING: Basic and diluted 4,280,650,279 3,438,148,807 3,896,472,586 3,266,732,522



TRANSPORTATION AND LOGISTICS SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)



For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:



Net loss $ (6,792,702 ) $ (3,789,975 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 1,182,810 532,550 Stock-based compensation 349,314 1,221,077 Stock-based professional fees - 10,000 Gain from sale of subsidiary's assets - (296,689 ) Non-cash portion of gain on settlement - (700 ) Lease costs 242,569 4,591 Bad debt expense 81,872 - Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 777,042 1,173 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (123,459 ) (193,392 ) Security deposits (89,171 ) (3,552 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 2,005,406 (295,981 ) Insurance payable 281,293 61,735 Accrued compensation and related benefits (42,780 ) (90,514 )

NET CASH USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES (2,127,806 ) (2,839,677 )

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of property and equipment (679,879 ) (118,617 ) Proceeds from repayment of note receivable 255,000 - Cash proceeds from sale of subsidiary's assets - 748,500 Cash acquired in acquisitions 207,471 138,336 Cash used for acquisitions (713,586 ) (1,930,712 )

NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (930,994 ) (1,162,493 )

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Payment of liquidated damages on Series E preferred shares - (24,000 ) Net proceeds from sale of series G preferred share units - 855,000 Proceeds from exercise of warrants 619,111 245,714 Proceeds from notes payable - related parties 600,000 - Proceeds from notes payable 662,092 108,395 Repayment of notes payable (194,574 ) (809,905 )

NET CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES 1,686,629 375,204

NET DECREASE IN CASH (1,372,171 ) (3,626,966 )

CASH, beginning of period 1,470,807 6,067,692

CASH, end of period $ 98,636 $ 2,440,726

SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION Cash paid for: Interest $ 248,739 $ 24,397 Income taxes $ - $ -

SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Conversion of Series E preferred stock to common stock $ - $ 31 Conversion of Series G preferred stock and accrued dividends to common stock $ 74,967 $ 39,917 Accrual of preferred stock dividends $ 473,046 $ 317,271 Issuance of common stock for future services $ - $ 5,000 Increase in right of use assets and lease liabilities $ 3,958,260 $ -

ACQUISITIONS: Assets acquired: Accounts receivable $ 836,886 $ 2,270,890 Prepaid expenses 18,455 271,305 Property and equipment 1,186,198 1,466,167 Right of use assets 457,239 8,825,892 Security deposits 7,000 318,302 Intangible assets 430,151 5,779,487 Total assets acquired 2,935,929 18,932,043 Less: liabilities assumed: Accounts payable 211,303 355,185 Accrued expenses 12,702 190,798 Insurance payable - 169,812 Accrued compensation and related benefits 152,631 69,122 Notes payable 1,595,939 6,355,588 Lease liabilities 457,239 8,825,892 Total liabilities assumed 2,429,814 15,966,397 Net assets acquired $ 506,115 $ - Fair value of shares for acquisitions $ - $ 2,965,646

