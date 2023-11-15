Attorney Jeffrey Popoviz Joins Kelley | Uustal Trial Attorneys

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2023 / Attorney Jeffrey Popoviz is the newest addition to the catastrophic injury and medical malpractice team at Kelley | Uustal.

Jeffrey Popoviz

Jeffrey Popoviz is an attorney at the law firm Kelley | Uustal in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Popoviz served as a judicial law clerk in United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida before joining the firm. He earned his law degree, with honors, from the University of Pennsylvania Law School.

Popoviz is licensed to practice in Florida and Pennsylvania. He is a member of the Florida Justice Association, the Broward County Bar Association, and the Philadelphia Trial Lawyers Association.

"We are thrilled to have Jeff on our team," said John Uustal, founding partner of the firm, which focuses on catastrophic injury and wrongful death cases.

Kelley | Uustal (www.kelleyuustal.com) is a Fort Lauderdale-based law firm focusing on catastrophic injury and wrongful death cases. The firm can be reached at (954) 522-6601.

