Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2023) - American Nortel Communications, Inc. (OTC Pink: ARTM) today is excited to announce the addition to our team of Christine Bieri as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). As CTO, she will be responsible for managing our incredible growth and additional features on our platform. Christine earned a bachelor's degree in mathematics and computer science at McGill University, a master's degree in mathematical optimization, and comes to us with an extensive software background. Bill Williams, CEO, said, "We are fortunate to have been able to attract a high caliber of individual such as Christine and we are excited to be working with her and her expertise."

For the past 30+ years in business, Christine has helped structure business automation, e-commerce and crm custom database design. She was part of the team that inaugurated the Innovation Center on the McGill Campus under the leadership of Dr. Thomas Hudson, the team that was instrumental in sequencing the Human Genome. Her quick grasp of technical concepts as well as varied business background, makes her a great asset as she adapts and learns quickly.

NewborhoodTalks.com is a premier social media site providing easy sign up and promoting a safe and welcoming interaction among people all over the world. Launched in India, its amazing success in attracting users to the platform can be attributed to the lack of congestion on the site and allowing users to be at the forefront of new trends.

NewborhoodTalks.com is currently providing many connection features for the user. Upgrades are continuously underway to provide even more value to the users joining daily. Many sought after internet handles are still available on the platform, as well as likes, pokes, common links, who is on and what is trending. NewborhoodTalks.com continues to be one of the fastest growing social media sites with additional features being added and improved upon by the NewborhoodTalks.com team.

