Tapestry, Inc.: kate spade new york and the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation Bring the First-of-Its-Kind "She Care Wellness Pods" to a Second HBCU Campus

To continue their shared goal of destigmatizing the mental health conversation in the Black community, The Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation and kate spade new york bring the first-of-its-kind "She Care Wellness Pods" to a second HBCU campus this Fall.

The Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation (BLHF) and kate spade new york proudly announce the expansion of their joint program, the "She Care Wellness Pods", which aims to reach over 25,000 Black women on HBCU campuses with frontline mental wellness care. After a successful inaugural launch at Alabama State University in April of this year, BLHF and kate spade are expanding the initiative to a second HBCU campus location, Hampton University in Virginia.

Part of the Tapestry house of brands, kate spade new york believes that good mental health is foundational to women and girls' empowerment. KSNY has committed to supporting 100,000 women and girls by 2025.

Through this groundbreaking program for HBCU students, BLHF and kate spade new york, in partnership with trusted Hampton University community resources, bring access to mental health facilities and resources directly to Black women on campus. The multifaceted program features the opening of "She Care Wellness Pods" - physical structures installed on campuses that offer a range of services, including:

Free mental health therapy sessions for female students experiencing an exacerbation of stress, anxiety and hopelessness.

Hangout spaces that allow students to connect with peers or avoid isolation and grief during the school year and vacation periods.

Unique programming including yoga, meditation, art and drama therapy, African dance, nutrition and more, all provided by certified practitioners.

Workshops that offer resources and tools for those who suffer with anxiety, sleep deprivation and insomnia.

Quiet spaces for silence, rest and respite to reset from daily stressors.

Founded in 2018, The Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation's mission is to eradicate the stigma around mental health in the Black community. As a leading Black mental health advocacy group, BLHF provides competent therapy and integrated wellness resources. For kate spade new york, women's empowerment has been at the forefront of the brand's purpose for over a decade and remains a core pillar of the brand. This year, kate spade and the kate spade new york Foundation will invest $5 million in programming to further destigmatize the mental health conversation and continue to provide services to women and girls in need. By continuing to expand the "She Care Wellness Pods" initiative, the joint partnership aims to provide 25,000 Black women on HBCU college campuses with frontline mental healthcare.

"When we first had the idea to create the Boris L. Henson Foundation Self-Care Wellness Pods, I knew we had to start with women, and specifically women on HBCU campuses. I can remember through my own experiences with stress and anxiety, not having the adequate support to deal with my issues or the education to name what I was experiencing," said BLHF Founder, Taraji P. Henson. "Our shared vision and partnership with kate spade new york has been vital in promoting conversations and offering support to students to take care of their mental health, starting with our successful launch of She Care Wellness pods at Alabama State University. We are proud to open our second installment at Hampton University this fall," Henson stated.

"At kate spade new york, we believe that mental health is foundational to women's empowerment, and recognize that it has long been under-acknowledged, underfunded, and stigmatized. We are committed to increasing accessibility of mental health resources to women and girls around the globe through our social impact work and trusted partners in this space," said kate spade new york CEO and Brand President, Liz Fraser. "We are proud to expand our partnership with Taraji, Tracie and The Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation. By offering space and resources dedicated to mental health, together we can create a positive difference for young women on HBCU campuses and in their communities."

As a member of kate spade new york's Social Impact Council, which was established in January 2022, Taraji P. Henson, has continued her work with the global lifestyle brand to increase mental health resources. Alongside other social impact members, including Sofia Wylie and Jazz Thorton and Latham Thomas and more, the cohort brings unique expertise and work hand-in-hand with kate spade to propel positive change, and encourage more conversation, education and research around the cause.

Ribbon cutting at Hampton University

