

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A report released by the Commerce Department on Wednesday showed retail sales in the U.S. edged slightly lower in the month of October.



The Commerce Department said retail sales slipped by 0.1 percent in October after jumping by an upwardly revised 0.9 percent in September.



Economists had expected retail sales to dip by 0.3 percent compared to the 0.7 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.



Excluding a decrease in sales by motor vehicle and parts dealers, retail sales inched up by 0.1 percent in October after climbing by 0.8 percent in September. Ex-auto sales were expected to come in unchanged.



