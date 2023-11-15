The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 15

The Diverse Income Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 14 November 2023, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to 14 November 2023 85.40p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 83.32p per ordinary share

15 November 2023

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45