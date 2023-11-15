Directed Today Unveils NYC-Based Creative Production Powerhouse, Shaping the Visual Future

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2023 / Directed Today, a cutting-edge creative content production company, announces its launch, bringing a fresh perspective to the world of visual storytelling. Headquartered in New York City, Directed Today aims to redefine the landscape of creative production by transcending traditional advertising with emerging technology like VFX, 3D animation, Extended Reality, and more.

A Stellar Roster of Directors

Directed Today introduces a stellar lineup of inaugural directors, each bringing a unique and extraordinary vision to the table.

Sam Cutler-Kreutz, an award-winning director with accolades such as Cannes Young Directors Award 2023, Berlin Commercial Silver, and multiple Nowness Premieres, brings a unique and captivating perspective to commercial, music video, and narrative direction.

Liam Reardon, a globally recognized director and cinematographer, transforms brand stories into cinematic magic, working with brands like Nike, Adidas, Soundcloud, Ray Bans, and music icons such as A$AP Rocky, Metro Boomin, and Chance the Rapper.

Michael B. Janey, an artist with over a decade of experience, merges documentary with a surrealistic flair, breaking artistic norms and pushing storytelling boundaries in commercial production.

Braintickle, a creative manifestation of visual artists Josh Parsons and Fabrice Mercier, pushes the boundaries of visual landscapes through mind-bending 3D animated art and content, collaborating with notable artists and brands.

Leadership That Defines Innovation

Founded by Chris Rocco, a seasoned creative industry professional with a decade of experience, Directed Today boasts a leadership team that exemplifies innovation and expertise. Chris Rocco, as the Head of Production, has an impressive track record of collaboration with globally recognized brands such as DraftKings, Liquid Death, Meta, Budweiser, Nike, and Google.

Joining him are Jared Wolf, the Head of Growth and co-founder of Supernova, a Digital Transformation and Innovation Studio, and Owen Richard, Head of Operations, a strategic marketer and content strategist. Together, they form a visionary trio dedicated to steering Directed Today and its clients toward unprecedented success.

Contact Information:

Jared Wolf

Head of Growth

hello@directedtoday.com

Chris Rocco

Head of Production

chris@directedtoday.com

