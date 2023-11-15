2-10 Home Buyers Warranty Partners With Coldwell Banker Advantage

Powerful Partnership Helps Agents Reduce Risks, Enhance Client Experiences and Differentiate Listings

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2023 / 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty, a trusted provider of home service plans, has partnered with Coldwell Banker Advantage to offer complimentary 2-10 Seller Coverage on all Coldwell Banker Advantage listings in the Triangle, Triad, Lake Gaston, Kerr Lake, and Goldsboro, North Carolina markets.

All homes listed by a CB Advantage agent are automatically enrolled in 2-10 Seller Coverage, which protects agent transactions, reduces post-closing risks for agents and differentiates the homes agents have listed.

"2-10 is proud to offer this exceptional value-added coverage to all Coldwell Banker Advantage listings, automatically and at no charge," said 2-10 CEO Ryan O'Hara. "This is a massive differentiator for Coldwell Banker Advantage agents and will help their listing clients protect what is likely to be their life's biggest transaction against unexpected breakdowns."

"We're excited to offer outstanding protection for our listing clients through 2-10 Seller Coverage, which will support the goals of our listing clients and agents," said Rick Gregory, President at Coldwell Banker Advantage - North Carolina. "We continue to go the extra mile to protect listing transactions against unexpected obstacles and are committed to enhancing the experience of our listing clients through our partnership with 2-10."

2-10 Seller Coverage also protects home sellers against expensive, inconvenient breakdowns that could derail a sale while establishing a record of good working order for the home's systems and appliances.

About 2-10

One in five new homes in the U.S. is enrolled in the industry-leading 2-10 New Home Warranty Program. Founded and based in Denver, the 2-10 family of companies has covered over six million homes with its complete line of warranties, system and appliance home service plans and risk management products. Since 1980, 2-10 has been a market leader in helping builders, real estate agents and homeowners protect their businesses and budgets against the unexpected. 2-10 continues to work with thousands of the nation's finest real estate professionals, home builders and service contractors. For more information about 2-10, please visit 2-10.com.

About Coldwell Banker Advantage

Coldwell Banker Advantage is part of the Coldwell Banker Advantage Family of Companies, which includes approximately 1,900 agents and 60 offices spanning the Triangle, Triad, Lake Gaston, Kerr Lake, Fayetteville, Southern Pines & Pinehurst, Wilmington, New Bern, and Myrtle Beach marketplaces. In 2022, the Coldwell Banker Advantage Family of Companies served over 20,609 clients, representing more than $6.9 billion in real estate sales.

