Examining the Threat Landscape: Cybersixgill Predicts the Top Cybersecurity Trends in 2024

AI Continues to Evolve to Improve both Cyber Defense and Cyber Criminal Activities, while Regulatory Pressures, Continued Consolidation, and Geopolitical Concerns will Drive More Proactive Cybersecurity Efforts with Contextual Threat Intelligence

Key Trends:

AI becomes more broadly accessible as vendors work to improve data reliability, diversity, and privacy in AI-powered cybersecurity tools.

Adversarial use of AI expands as threat actors leverage the technology for greater efficiencies and accuracy while using AI as a prominent attack vector.

Tighter industry and government regulations hold the C-suite and Boards more accountable for corporations' cyber hygiene, while threat intelligence will fuel organizations' vulnerability prioritization and risk management efforts.

As Threat Exposure Management (TEM) emerges as a proactive cybersecurity approach and cybersecurity consolidation continues, cyber threat intelligence will play a vital role in critical business decision-making.

Intensifying geopolitical issues and socioeconomic concerns broaden attackers' motivations and contribute to an expanding pool of targets, attack vectors, and tactics.

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2023 / Cybersixgill, the global cyber threat intelligence data provider, announced today its predictions of the trends that will significantly impact cybersecurity and reshape the threat landscape in 2024 and beyond.

According to the company's threat research experts, AI's evolution will continually improve both organizations' cyber defense efforts and cybercriminal activities. At the same time, increasingly complex regulatory requirements, continued consolidation of cybersecurity tools, a widening attack surface, and heightened global geopolitical issues will all play a significant role in driving the direction of cybersecurity. As organizations increasingly adopt Threat Exposure Management (TEM) - a proactive approach to cybersecurity - Cybersixgill believes that cyber threat intelligence (CTI) will emerge as a foundational component of TEM and play a central role as leaders across organizations make critical, strategic business decisions.

"Over the past year, we've witnessed significant developments in cybersecurity, including the emergence of generative AI and its ability to enhance organizations' threat intelligence efforts, and the rise of Threat Exposure Management, a program of consolidation to identify and mitigate risk and strengthen cyber defense proactively," said Sharon Wagner, CEO of Cybersixgill. "With these advancements, curated threat intelligence is gaining prominence and accessibility, delivering relevant, contextual data based on a company's attack surface and the effectiveness of its security stack. As security teams home their strategies against malicious actors, these trends will play an even bigger role in the coming year and beyond."

Cybersixgill's predictions for the top 2024 cybersecurity trends are as follows:

Prediction #1: AI will evolve to become more broadly accessible while cybersecurity vendors continue to address the reliability, diversity, and privacy of data.

AI's value is rooted in the breadth and reliability of data, which Cybersixgill predicts will significantly improve in 2024 as AI vendors advance the richness and fidelity of results.

AI will become broadly accessible to practitioners, regardless of their skillset or maturity level.

As concerns for data privacy with AI grow, companies will form their own policies while waiting for government entities to enact regulatory legislation. The U.S. and other countries may establish some regulations in 2024, although clear policies may not take shape until 2025 or later.

Prediction #2: AI will be used as an attack tool - and a target. Black hat hackers will increasingly use AI to improve effectiveness, and legitimate use of AI will surface as a prominent attack vector.

Cybersixgill believes that in 2024, threat actors will use AI to increase the frequency and accuracy of their activities by automating large-scale cyberattacks, creating duplicitous phishing email campaigns, and developing malicious content targeting companies, employees, and customers.

Malicious attacks like data poisoning and vulnerability exploitation in AI models will also gain momentum, which cause organizations to provide sensitive information to untrustworthy parties unwittingly. Similarly, AI models can be trained to identify and exploit vulnerabilities in computer networks without detection.

Cybersixgill also predicts the rise of shadow generative AI, where employees use AI tools without organizational approval or oversight. Shadow generative AI can lead to data leaks, compromised accounts, and widening vulnerability gaps in a company's attack surface.

Prediction #3: Tighter regulations and cybersecurity mandates hold the C-suite and Boards accountable for corporations' cyber hygiene. Companies must prove vulnerability prioritization and risk management with evidence-based data.

In 2024, as attack surfaces widen and the frequency and scale of attacks grow, regulatory mandates will hold business leaders more accountable for their organization's cyber hygiene. The C-suite and other executives will need a clearer understanding of their organization's cybersecurity policies, processes, and tools. Cybersixgill believes companies will increasingly appoint cybersecurity experts on the Board to fulfill progressively stringent reporting requirements and conduct good cyber governance.

Changes to the Payment Card Industry's Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) v. 4.0 will pressure retail, healthcare, and finance companies to follow the new reporting requirement by March 2024. These requirements will drive a more vital need for proactive threat intelligence to help mitigate risk, continuously identify gaps, and strengthen cyber hygiene.

Prediction #4: The need for proactive cybersecurity combined with continued tool consolidation will underscore the necessity of cyber threat intelligence in critical business decision-making.

Cybersixgill predicts that in 2024, more companies will adopt Threat Exposure Management (TEM), a holistic, proactive approach to cybersecurity, of which cyber threat intelligence (CTI) is a foundational component. As a result, they will need robust CTI solutions delivering focused insights to mitigate business and operational risk significantly.

Cybersixgill also predicts that the consolidation of CTI will gain prominence as it combines with other capabilities, including attack surface management, digital risk protection, and AI. CTI will be viewed as a strategic enabler as organizations assess incumbent vendors' benefits.

Prediction #5: Geopolitical and other issues will broaden attackers' motivations beyond financial gain, resulting in a growing pool of targets, attack vectors, and tactics.

In 2024, 40 national elections will occur worldwide. As threat actors' motivations stretch beyond financial gain, Cybersixgill predicts an uptick in attacks targeting entities without profit centers, such as schools, hospitals, public utilities, and other essential services, as bad actors aim to gain power and influence and cause general disorder.

Cybercriminals will increasingly offer their skills and expertise for hire through ransomware-as-a-service, malware-as-a-service, and DDoS-as-a-service offerings.

Affiliate programs will continue to grow as powerful cybercriminal gangs franchise their ransomware technology, scaling operations to a network of lesser-skilled individuals for distribution, making the extortion business accessible and profitable to a larger pool of threat actors.

To download and read the full report, visit https://cybersixgill.com/predictions-2024.

About Cybersixgill

Cybersixgill continuously collects and exposes the earliest indications of risk by threat actors moments after they surface on the clear, deep, and dark web. The company's vast intelligence data lake, derived from millions of underground sources, is processed, correlated, and enriched using automation and advanced AI. Cybersixgill captures, processes, and alerts teams to emerging threats, TTPs, IOCs, and their exposure to risk based on each organization's complete attack surface and internal context. Its expert intelligence and insights, available through a range of seamlessly integrated options, enable customers to pre-empt threats before they materialize into attacks. The company serves and partners with global enterprises, financial institutions, MSSPs, and government and law enforcement agencies. For more information, visit https://www.cybersixgill.com/ and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn. To schedule a demo, please visit https://cybersixgill.com/book-a-demo.

Media Contacts:

North America

Liz Youngs

Trier and Company for Cybersixgill

Mobile: 1+843-412-6327

Email: lizyoungs@triercompany.com

Israel

Ayelet Elani

Mobile: Israel 972-54-6242458

Email: Ayelet@davidmalits.com

SOURCE: Cybersixgill

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/803526/examining-the-threat-landscape-cybersixgill-predicts-the-top-cybersecurity-trends-in-2024