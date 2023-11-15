General Enterprise Ventures, Inc., , Subsidiary Mighty Fire Breaker LLC, Signed an Exclusive Agreement with AX FireScout Smoke Detection Monitoring Company for Its Wildfire Risk Reduction Fire Insurance Support Programs

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2023 / Mighty Fire Breaker (MFB) has been engineering its Wildfire Insurance Risk Reduction Program for over a year, and it is pleased to announce that it has signed an Exclusive Agreement with AX FireScout (AX) regarding use of their AI Smoke Detection Monitoring. MFB is currently working with AX on multple, large, resort-type properties and adjacent communities to reduce their risk of loss with early deployment of the CitroTech WFD systems, which can be triggered by AI using the AX smoke detection cameras.

The AX FireScout Smoke Detection Monitoring Camera, with artificial intelligence software, results in early triggering and activation of the MFB Wildfire Defense System. Just as an airbag provides greater protection than a seatbelt, this is the "MFB Airbagtm", and it gives Insurance Underwriters the type of true risk reduction that they have needed in order to issue coverage.

AX's VP of Sales & Marketing, Michael Plaksin, stated, "We are excited to work with Mighty Fire Breaker to bring forth the FireScout AI, as part of the science of risk reduction using AI Technology. This revolutionary Wildfire Defense System addresses a critical need for property protection, especially in regions prone to wildfires. We believe MFB's EPA-approved CitroTech solution will be a game changer in fire detection and prevention, while saving countless properties and lives"

The MFB Wildfire Risk Reduction Program offers property owners a much better chance to obtain fire insurance coverage at more affordable rates than the California Fair Plan, for example. Mighty Fire Breaker continues to prove its ability to reduce the risk that insurance companies face, and has recently done so for one of the nation's largest insurance brokers.

MFB's goal is to teach true, accredited, wildfire risk reduction science to insurance companies, especially after their having recently won the EPA "Safer Choice Partner of the Year Award." That Safer Choice Award has given insurance company decision-makers a level of comfort they had never-before achieved, given their issues with potentially toxic fire retardants which lack true safety accreditations.

MFB is now reaching out to AIA Architects to educate them about their WFD Systems. The MFB Team recognized the need for all homes and commercial resorts located in Wildland Urban Interface (WUI) Regions to have a WFD System. As to the number of structures in WUI Regions, they have doubled since the 1990's. In fact, 2.6 million houses were built in WUI areas from 2010-2020. Furthermore, climate change and warmer temperatures are putting more homes and communities at risk of loss to wildfire. In this regard, in early 2024, MFB will be publishing an AIA (CES) course with AEC Daily about Wildfire Defense Systems.

Another true professional in this space is Frank Carroll, who leads Colorado Professional Forest Management Group (PFMc). Frank has joined the MFB Proactive Campaign, and he recently wrote about CitroTech, Mighty Fire Breaker's Breakthrough Technology. Here is the link to his worthwhile article:

News - Professional Forest Management

wildfirepros.com

For more information, please visit www.mightyfirebreaker.com

For technical product information: Info@mightyfirebreaker.com

Contact Information

Twitter@GEVIOfficial

Website:?https://generalenterpriseventures.com/

Forward Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words 'believe,' 'may,' 'estimate,' 'continue,' 'anticipate,' 'intend,' 'should,' 'plan,' 'could,' 'target,' 'potential,' 'is likely,' 'will,' 'expect' and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE: GENERAL ENTERPRISE VENTURES, INC. ("GEVI")

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/803486/general-enterprise-ventures-inc-otcgevi-subsidiary-mighty-fire-breaker-llc-signed-an-exclusive-agreement-with-ax-firescout-smoke-detection-monitoring-company-for-its-wildfire-risk-reduction-fire-insurance-support-programs