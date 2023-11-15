Right On Brands, Inc.: Right on Brands Opens 9th Store

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2023 / Right on Brands, Inc. (OTC PINK:RTON), a fully reporting SEC filer and developer of a broad line of hemp-based and THC products, announces that it is now opening its ninth (9th) location at 316 South Goliad, Rockwall, Texas. Our licensees Clifton and Traci Dean are excited out this location in the Downtown Rockwall Area.

"Rockwall is one of the fastest counties in Texas and with this rapid growth the area should fuel our sales," states Clifton Dean. Mike Brown says, "he is excited about this location and is anxious to help it grow."

We are working on securing locations for other potential licensees and have several interested parties for these locations.

We have filed our 10Q on time and it shows our steady growth. Sales increased 25% in the 6 months ended September 30, 2023, to $734,759.00 from September 30, 2022, $549,465.00. The gross margins increase from 52% to 56%.

We are on a steady growth cycle, and we are really excited about the new non-THC products to be released very soon. We will also be looking to add personal in the coming future, new independent board members and a new CEO that has experience in health and wellness and retail operations.

About ENDO Brands:

ENDO Brands, Humbly Hemp®, and ENDO Dispensary & Wellness Neuro Science Research Centers Inc, they all share the same goal of providing our customers with the best products in the health and wellness space. As the field of health and wellness products expand, Right on Brands will be there with industry leading wellness Products.

About Right on Brands

Right On Brands, Inc., (OTC PINK:RTON) is a Dallas based, consumer goods company specializing in the brand development and distribution of hemp-based products smokables, oils and topical products. We will soon be adding a line of non-cannabis product to our health and wellness line.

To learn more, please visit: https://rightonbrands.com/ www.endobrands.com www.endodispensaryrowlett.com

E-Mail: mike@rightonbrands.com

Corporate Sales: Mike Brown (214) 299-9528

