

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone industrial production decreased slightly more-than-expected in September after rebounding in the previous month, Eurostat said on Wednesday.



Industrial output dropped 1.1 percent month-on-month in September, in contrast to the 0.6 percent increase in the previous month. Output was forecast to decline by 1.0 percent.



Among sub-sectors of production, both durable and non-durable goods output fell at a rate of 2.1 percent. Production of energy goods decreased by 1.3 percent.



Output produced in the intermediate goods segment was 0.3 percent lower compared to August, while that of capital goods output rose by 0.3 percent.



On a yearly basis, the decline in industrial production deepened to 6.9 percent from 5.1 percent in August. This was faster than economists' forecast of a 6.3 percent decrease.



