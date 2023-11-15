Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has enhanced its growing presence in Europe with the inauguration of a new international representative office in Germany.

Khalid Al Shamsi, Vice President of Operations at Dubai Chambers (Centre), cuts the ribbon during the official inauguration ceremony for the new Dubai International Chamber representative office in Germany yesterday (Photo: AETOSWire)

Strategically located in Frankfurt, the office strengthens the emirate's robust economic relationship with Germany and will facilitate the growth of bilateral business, trade, and investments. The new representative office is the chamber's fifth in Europe and 26th worldwide.

H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, commented: "We are eager to further expand the trade and economic ties that unite Germany and Dubai. The chamber's international offices support our drive to boost non-oil foreign trade to AED 2 trillion by 2026 and achieve the D33 agenda's ambition of doubling the size of the emirate's economy by 2033."

The office will build strong relationships with key public and private sector stakeholders and provide focused support to the German business community, including investment intelligence to assist companies seeking to enter Dubai and leverage the emirate as a launchpad for their global ambitions. Dubai's strategic location and world-class logistics facilities have established the emirate as a preferred trade hub among German companies.

In addition, the Frankfurt office will support and guide Dubai-based companies that plan to expand into Germany by providing detailed market intelligence and business introductions, connecting local companies with trusted German stakeholders and potential partners.

A total of 433 German companies registered as members of Dubai Chamber of Commerce between January and August this year, an increase of more than 50% compared to the corresponding period in 2022. This strong growth reflects the growing interest in Dubai among the German business community. The total value of non-oil trade between the UAE and Germany reached over US$ 8 billion in 2022.

Dubai International Chamber, one of three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, was established to promote Dubai as a global business hub, attract multinational companies, and expand the emirate's trade ties with promising markets. The chamber has a mandate to meet His Highness Sheikh Mohammed's ambition to increase Dubai's foreign trade from AED 1.4 trillion to AED 2 trillion by 2026.

