Pioneering company in Native AI Content Management Software underscores the commitment to excellence through diversity in leadership

New York, New York and Brno, Czech Republic--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2023) - Kontent.ai, whose mission is to help the world's leading organizations deliver an unparalleled return on their content, today announced a powerhouse trio of leaders to run key roles in Global Revenue Operations for the organization. Jo Tyrer takes the reins as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) with Lynne O'Donnell as Vice President Revenue Operations and Corrie Sahli as Vice President Sales for North America. These key hires will lead and scale the commercial organization for the industry's first CMS with native AI capabilities.

"We are excited to have such an accomplished and strategic leadership team joining us at Kontent.ai," said Mark Ruddock, CEO. "I am looking forward to working closely with this talented group of professionals as we build out a truly customer-centric organization and accelerate our growth."

Jo Tyrer brings decades of industry leadership, global strategy, operational experience, and transformation. She states, "Revenue Operations looks at the entire customer lifecycle from Marketing to Sales to Customer Success and the opportunity of Artificial Intelligence requires a steady hand. The impressive track record of these female leaders in the team means our Revenue Operations team can bring a unique perspective to the Go To Market strategy. We are part of something groundbreaking at Kontent.ai and I am privileged to be a part of creating that."

Both Lynne O'Donnell and Corrie Sahil have extensive leadership and industry experience across the SaaS and CMS space to enhance the Kontent.ai leadership team. Lynne O'Donnell has an expertise in process improvement and data analysis and Corrie Sahli's STEM background and operational knowledge enhance her expertise and sales leadership.

The first CMS with native AI

About Kontent.ai



Kontent.ai is the headless CMS that enables organizations to achieve unparalleled return on their content. In the Kontent.ai platform, control over content underpins all operations and workflows. Content creators, enabled by native AI skills, collaborate in real-time, making it easier to land on the best ideas, reduce bottlenecks, and maximize the impact of everything that's created while maximizing content velocity. Kontent.ai is an incredibly adaptable API-first cloud-native solution, so developers can use their favorite technologies, languages, and frameworks to deliver seamless experiences that look and feel great on any channel.

With offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Brno, and Sydney, Kontent.ai supports global customers including Zurich Insurance, Cadbury, and Oxford University. Kontent.ai is a Microsoft partner and MACH Alliance member, recognized by both Gartner and Forrester. Visit kontent.ai to learn more about how we empower leading organizations.

