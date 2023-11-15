College Station, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2023) - Alpha Sports Performance Medicine, under the leadership of Dr. Ben Bumguardner, has announced its participation as the official healthcare provider for The Fittest Experience Championship 2024. The championship, one of the most anticipated fitness events in the USA, is scheduled to take place in Texas from January 26 to 28.

Dr. Bumguardner and his team of experienced providers are dedicated to ensuring athletes' well-being and optimal performance. This marks the second consecutive year that Alpha Sports Performance Medicine will lend its expertise to The Fittest Experience Championship, solidifying its commitment to the health and success of the participating athletes.

The Fittest Experience Championship expects to draw over 1500 elite CrossFit athletes who will converge to compete in this high-stakes competition. Dr. Bumguardner and his team will be on-site throughout the championship, providing essential recovery and healthcare services to support the participants in reaching their peak performance levels.

Dr. Bumguardner expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration: "It is exciting for Alpha Sports Performance Medicine to be a part of The Fittest Experience Championship for the second year. We aim to ensure that every athlete competing in this event receives the highest healthcare and recovery services standard. We are committed to promoting these elite athletes' health, well-being, and success."

Athletes can look forward to unparalleled healthcare services provided by Alpha Sports Performance Medicine at The Fittest Experience Championship 2024. As the event unfolds, Alpha Sports aims to ensure the athletes have the support they need to push their limits and achieve new heights in their CrossFit journey.

About Alpha Sports Performance Medicine:

Founded by renowned chiropractor Dr. Ben Bumguardner, Alpha Sports Performance Medicine is a multidisciplinary clinic specializing in injury prevention, rehabilitation, and performance enhancement. The clinic adopts the ALPHA philosophy, an acronym for Athletic Leaders Perfected by Habits and Actions. With a holistic approach to athlete care, the team at Alpha Sports strives to optimize the physical and mental well-being of every individual they serve.

