Yum! Brands: Yum! Brand's Women Leaders Represent at the Women's Foodservice Forum

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2023 / Yum! Brands

We're incredibly proud of the representation of our brand leaders at the Women's Foodservice Forum (WFF) Leadership Development Workshops in Orange County and Dallas last month. During the workshops, Maggie Reyna, senior director of marketing for Taco Bell International, and Lindsay Morgan, chief marketing officer for Pizza Hut U.S., joined panels to share their insights on navigating adversity and taking control of your career development.

Together, we're forging a brighter future for women in the foodservice industry.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Yum! Brands on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Yum! Brands
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/yum-brands
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Yum! Brands

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/803648/yum-brands-women-leaders-represent-at-the-womens-foodservice-forum

