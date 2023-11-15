Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 15.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Zeitenwende eingeläutet – wird diese Technologie einen gesamten Sektor umkrempeln?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
15.11.2023 | 15:31
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The AD Ports Group confirms its continued compliance to the MSI 20000 financial quality standard

DJ The AD Ports Group confirms its continued compliance to the MSI 20000 financial quality standard 

COFICERT / Key word(s): Rating 
The AD Ports Group confirms its continued compliance to the MSI 20000 financial quality standard 
15-Nov-2023 / 15:00 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 Press Release 
Paris, November 15, 2023 - 15h00 
 
The AD Ports Group confirms its continued compliance 
to the MSI 20000 financial quality standard 
 
 
COFICERT announces that it has validated the continued compliance of the AD Ports Group (parent company of the Spanish 
group Noatum) with the international financial quality standard MSI 20000. AD Ports thus continues its commitments in 
favor of a culture of good practices in terms of governance, financial rigor and transparency. 
 
As a reminder, the Abu Dhabi Ports Group, listed on the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange (ADX: ADPORTS), contributes at the 
extent of 21% to the growth of Abu Dhabi, excluding the oil sector. More recently, the AD Ports group expanded its 
network by taking over all the activities of the Spanish group Noatum (EUR1,800 million turnover in 2021) in November 
2022, now giving it a presence on European territory. This strategic acquisition significantly expands AD Ports' global 
footprint and positions the group among the main structures in the port management, industrial zones and logistics 
sector. 
 
The AD Ports group was awarded MSI 20000 certification in 2021 following a complete and in-depth assessment process 
focusing on its financial fundamentals, both in terms of solidity, but also financial performance. The certification 
was issued by the French certification body COFICERT. Since then, two surveillance audits have been carried out on an 
annual basis to ensure the group's continued compliance with the MSI 20000 standard. These assessments have made it 
possible to confirm the quality of the group's governance, a sign of its capacity to resilience and a healthy financial 
situation; this, despite a context of economic uncertainties, in view of the latest global crises which have followed 
one another. By validating its compliance, AD Ports is continuing the process already underway in terms of continuous 
improvement financial management. 
 
A delegation from COFICERT France traveled to Abu Dhabi to meet the management of AD Ports. The visit was part of the 
French organization's annual tour in the MENA region; under the supervision of the IGSF (International Group for 
Sustainable Finance), which governs the MSI 20000 Standard. It is reminded that COFICERT intervenes in the Middle East, 
with the technical support of TAG-Consulting in its capacity as the technical exclusive partner for the MSI 20000 
standard in the Middle East. 
 
AD Ports is a world-renowned port, logistics and commercial group which has developed over the years to become a 
leading player in trade, industrialization and economic diversification. Established by decree of the Emir and owned by 
ADQ, one of the region's largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major businesses spanning key sectors of 
Abu Dhabi's diversified economy. In 2022, AD Ports was listed on the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange (ADX). AD Ports has 
raised the equivalent of USD1 billion (AED 4 billion) in the primary market in its IPO, after also successfully issuing a 
USD 1 billion bond of a lifespan of 10 years as part of a Euro Medium Term Note Program with dual listing on the London 
Stock Exchange (LSE) and the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange (ADX). 
COFICERT is a French certification body, specialized in financial and non-financial certifications, operating in nearly 
40 countries over 3 continents. COFICERT operates historically with, and alongside, international certification and 
standardization bodies. The organization brings together experts in governance, financial crime and sustainable 
finance. COFICERT certifies on the following topics: good financial governance (MSI 20000), social responsibility (ESG 
1000), the fight against money laundering and the financing of terrorism (AML 30000) and the fight against corruption ( 
ISO 37001). 
TALAL ABU-GHAZALEH & CO. CONSULTING (TAG-CONSULT) operates out of the Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global offices, which has more 
than 100 offices in the Middle East, Africa, and the world and representative offices spread in Asia, Europe, North 
America, and Latin America. It also operates through a network of experts and specialists to offer the best management 
consulting services to local and international companies and institutions, in accordance with the best practices in 
this field. 
 
MSI 20000 is the international standard dedicated to good financial governance of companies and institutions. 
Certification is an indicator relating to the quality of the financial situation of economic and financial entities, to 
be promoted among its stakeholders. Born in Europe in the aftermath of the subprime crisis, the MSI 20000 certification 
is issued by international certification bodies. The standard was established by the MSI Observatory and is governed 
internationally by the IGSF (International Group for Sustainable Finance). 
 
 
       COFICERT            AELIUM 
       Press contact         Press contact 
 
       Héloïse Gibert         Valentine Boivin 
       +33 (0)1 40 17 05 22      +33 (0)1 75 77 54 65 
       heloise.gibert@coficert.org  info@aelium.fr

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:   English 
Issuer:    COFICERT 
       3 Rue Edouard Fournier 
       75016 Paris 
       France 
Phone:    01 40 17 05 22 
Internet:   https://www.coficert.org/ 
EQS News ID: 1774329 
 
End of Announcement - EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1774329 15-Nov-2023 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=0442bb557dc14e98357b16cd568ecf59

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1774329&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 15, 2023 09:00 ET (14:00 GMT)

Index-Trading leicht gemacht
In diesem Report von Lars Wißler erfahren Sie, wie Sie mit Index Trading Ihren Börsenerfolg ganz einfach steigern können. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenlose Report nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.