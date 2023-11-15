Anzeige
15.11.2023 | 16:02
Newswire Shares Press Release Writing Tip

Earned media comes in the form of features, interviews, mentions, reposts and more. Each instance provides companies with additional opportunities to connect with their target audience and expand their reach.

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2023 / As an industry leader in press release distribution, Newswire understands how crucial earned media mentions are in helping brands secure their piece of market share.



To help companies of all sizes and industries distribute the right message to the right audience at the right time, Newswire offers a tried-and-true press release distribution tip: writing with a company's target audience in mind.

"Newsworthy and relevant press releases that are written with a target audience at the forefront are the starting point for brands to earn media mentions," said Jennifer Hammers, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Issuer Direct.

Newswire urges professionals to see their target audience as a GPS that points their company in the right direction for creating content that resonates.

When organizations create a connection through target audience-focused press releases, they improve their ability to earn media mentions, build brand awareness, expand their reach and achieve desired outcomes that will positively impact their brand now and in the future.

To learn more about Newswire's press release distribution services, visit Newswire.com today.

About Newswire

Newswire is a media technology company that provides its clients with the Press Release Optimizer, which consists of press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and online media rooms that power the Media Advantage: greater brand awareness through earned media, increased online visibility through content strategy and planning as well as greater SEO recognition.

Through its disruptive Press Release Optimizer, relentless commitment to customer satisfaction, and passion for customer performance, Newswire is automating media and marketing communications for large and small businesses seeking to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time for the right purpose.

To learn more about Newswire and its Press Release Optimizer, visit Newswire.com and discover why our customers have named us #1 for Customer Satisfaction and Ease of Use for four years in a row. For more information, visit https://www.newswire.com.

Newswire is a wholly owned subsidiary of Issuer Direct, a leading communications and compliance company, providing solutions for both Public Relations and Investor Relations Professionals. For more information, please visit www.issuerdirect.com.

Contact Information

Jennifer Hammers
Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing
jennifer.hammers@issuerdirect.com
919.481.4000

SOURCE: Newswire

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/803302/newswire-shares-press-release-writing-tip

