Newswire Shares Press Release Writing Tip

Earned media comes in the form of features, interviews, mentions, reposts and more. Each instance provides companies with additional opportunities to connect with their target audience and expand their reach.

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2023 / As an industry leader in press release distribution, Newswire understands how crucial earned media mentions are in helping brands secure their piece of market share.





To help companies of all sizes and industries distribute the right message to the right audience at the right time, Newswire offers a tried-and-true press release distribution tip: writing with a company's target audience in mind.

"Newsworthy and relevant press releases that are written with a target audience at the forefront are the starting point for brands to earn media mentions," said Jennifer Hammers, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Issuer Direct.

Newswire urges professionals to see their target audience as a GPS that points their company in the right direction for creating content that resonates.

When organizations create a connection through target audience-focused press releases, they improve their ability to earn media mentions, build brand awareness, expand their reach and achieve desired outcomes that will positively impact their brand now and in the future.

