Essense of Australia: New Collection From Wedding Dress Brand Stella York is 'Ever So Dreamy'

"Brides are envisioning a magical and memorable wedding day that will be talked about for years to come," said Martine Harris, Chief Creative Officer, Stella York. "The newest Stella York collection is filled with ever-so-dreamy dresses from simple and chic silhouettes and luxurious lace looks to sexy and glamorous gowns for the bride who wants to make a statement."

This season, it's all about elevated embellishments from eye-catching pearl details and delicate beading to sparkling lace accents that let brides shine. Clean, modern silhouettes offer effortless simplicity for the minimalist bride. Necklines, from high to plunging, head-turning sleeves and leg slits and detachable overskirts add a dramatic flair for the glam bride. For the brides who want to embrace color, bold black is back, along with traditional shades for the romantic bride.

With so many stunning Stella York looks to choose from, brides of every shape and size can find their dream dress. The new collection is now at a retailer near you, with a variety of over 31 new styles. Gowns are available in U.S. sizes 2 to 20, with many available in the EveryBody/EveryBride collection for U.S. sizes 22 to 34. To explore the entire collection or to find a store near you, visit www.stellayork.com.

