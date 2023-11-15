InVeris Training Solutions to Unveil fatsAR Next-Gen Virtual Training System at I/ITSEC 2023

Product Will Be Showcased at the World's Largest Modeling, Simulation and Training Event in Late November

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2023 / InVeris Training Solutions, the leading provider of technology-driven training solutions for defense forces, law enforcement agencies and commercial shooting range owners around the globe, is proud to announce the relaunch of its world-famous fats product line with the next generation of weapon trainers, the fatsAR (Augmented Reality).

The fats platform is known throughout the virtual training industry as the pioneer and premier provider in small arms training since its release nearly 40 years ago. The fatsAR is the next-gen legacy of fats and builds upon the InVeris first-generation AR product, SRCE.

"InVeris continues to innovate weapon-training platforms to meet the needs of our customers in times of changing and expeditious operational requirements,'" said InVeris CEO Clyde Tuggle. "fatsAR builds off the legacy of the fats platform and allows for rapid content creation when time is critical for deployment."

InVeris will showcase fatsAR, along with the rest of its virtual product lines, at the Interservice/Industry Training, Simulation and Education Conference (I/ITSEC) Nov. 27-Dec. 1 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

To speak with an InVeris representative during I/ITSEC 2023, visit booth #1029 or schedule an appointment at www.inveristraining.com/company/trade-shows/.

About InVeris Training Solutions

InVeris Training Solutions is the leading provider of technology-driven human-performance training solutions designed to keep military, law enforcement, private and commercial range clients safe, prepared, and ready to serve. Building off nearly a century of experience with its legacy companies, fats and Caswell, InVeris combines an agile approach with unmatched expertise in training innovation to design and deliver customized, cutting-edge, first-rate training solutions that have been proven to improve speed, accuracy, judgment in the use of force, and overall combat ability while reducing training time, logistics, and cost. Headquartered in the greater Atlanta area, InVeris employs nearly 400 people at facilities in the United States, Australia, Canada, Netherlands, Qatar, Singapore, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.inveristraining.com or call (800) 813-9046.

Contact Information:

Bryan Harris

InVeris Media Relations

media@inveristraining.com

706-369-3589

SOURCE: InVeris Training Solutions

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/803543/inveris-training-solutions-to-unveil-fatsar-next-gen-virtual-training-system-at-iitsec-2023