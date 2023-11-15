Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 15.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Zeitenwende eingeläutet – wird diese Technologie einen gesamten Sektor umkrempeln?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14QAF | ISIN: US3802371076 | Ticker-Symbol: 38D
Tradegate
14.11.23
18:53 Uhr
83,00 Euro
-0,50
-0,60 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
GODADDY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GODADDY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
84,5085,0017:48
84,5085,0017:20
ACCESSWIRE
15.11.2023 | 16:26
134 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GoDaddy: How Small Business Entrepreneurs Can Level Up With AI

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2023 / GoDaddy

Originally published on Forbes

By Dean DeBiase, Contributor

...

GoDaddy thinks GenAI has democratized access to this information, and by using this technology, small businesses now have a resource that provides them with precise information collected from vast amounts of data that they can use to propel their business forward. They continually update their Empower by GoDaddy curriculum, a global social impact program that supports historically overlooked entrepreneurs with small business workshops and self-guided curriculums; one-on-one, group mentorship and coaching; a support network; and wraparound services such as childcare, transportation and technology to eliminate barriers to participation.

I checked out one of their customers, Phoenix, Arizona-based Ade McCray, founder and CEO of Pilates King LLC and a graduate of Empower by GoDaddy, where he learned how to use ChatGPT and other AI tools to assist in developing his business plan. In an email exchange McCray said, "Empower was most helpful to me in regard to advertising. I learned the best practices when it came to using GoDaddy Studio and ChatGPT, which assisted in problem-solving, as well as helping me formulate and fine-tune many ideas I had for my business."

To read the full article, visit Forbes.

(Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images) originally published via Forbes.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from GoDaddy on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: GoDaddy
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/godaddy
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: GoDaddy

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/803692/how-small-business-entrepreneurs-can-level-up-with-ai

Index-Trading leicht gemacht
In diesem Report von Lars Wißler erfahren Sie, wie Sie mit Index Trading Ihren Börsenerfolg ganz einfach steigern können. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenlose Report nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.