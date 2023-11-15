Australian EV charging company JOLT enters UK in partnership with London Local Authority

New partnership will see EV chargers installed across North London Borough of Barnet offering free, fast and clean charging

LONDON, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Local Authority of Barnet is the first London Borough to partner with JOLT, a global electric vehicle (EV) charging network, which will bring free, fast and clean roadside charging stations across the Borough. JOLT plans to roll out thousands of charging stations across UK cities in the coming years.

JOLT will begin installing a comprehensive network of EV charging stations nationwide, starting in London's Barnet. The JOLT EV charging network, similar to the customer proposition JOLT delivers in Australia, provides all-electric vehicle drivers with access to 7 kWh, or around 30 miles of free charging per day, in 15 to 20 minutes of charge time, depending on the vehicle.

JOLT's mission is to help reduce barriers to EV ownership and accelerate e-mobility in the UK with a sustainable solution fuelled by 100% renewable energy. EV drivers who charge with JOLT can save up to £840 annually on charging expenses without the need for at-home charging facilities.

The UK partnership follows a £2.1m funding grant to the London Borough of Barnet, as part of the Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (LEVI) Pilot Project, a government scheme supporting the rollout of EV charging infrastructure. LEVI aims to deliver a step change in the expansion and growth of on-street charging infrastructure across the country.

Backed by BlackRock's Climate Infrastructure funding, JOLT has a track record of partnering with governments, transportation authorities, local councils, businesses, private landowners and other community stakeholders to build infrastructure that supports and incentivises clean transport.

JOLT recently announced a partnership with TELUS to roll out 5,000 EV chargers across Canada and also operates in Australia, New Zealand and now the UK, with thousands of EV charging stations under construction.

Jesse Norman, Transport Minister, said about LEVI funding: "The Government is giving local authorities across England additional help to energise their chargepoint roll-out plans. Today's commitment will lead to thousands of new chargers being installed, and plans for tens of thousands extra in due course, so that more people than ever can make the transition to using EVs."

Doug McNamee, CEO, JOLT, said:

"The roll out of our first chargers in London represents a fantastic expansion of our growing international charging network. These state-of-the-art, free, fast and clean charging stations introduce a game-changing solution for EV drivers, resulting in significant cost savings, and allowing them to travel more freely and reducing any barriers to EV uptake.

"This significant saving reduction for drivers is expected to make EV ownership even more attractive to a range of car buyers, looking for convenience, sustainability on their transport choices, and cost-effective vehicles."

John Rainford, UK Country Manager, JOLT, said:

"We are proud to express our commitment to making EV charging more accessible through seamless customer experience and partnerships with like-minded organisations to empower EV ownership in the UK.

"Thanks to our partners who are working towards the same ambitious net zero goals, we anticipate accelerated growth and expansion of JOLT's EV charging infrastructure across the country."

About JOLT

JOLT's mission is to make electric transport more accessible to drivers through zero-cost and fast charging. JOLT offers UK EV drivers 7 kWh, or around 30 miles, of free, fast charging, with cost of charging offset though JOLT's integrated out-of-home advertising network. After users have consumed 7 kWh for the calendar day, drivers will be charged a per kWh rate. Using innovative tech, enabled by partnerships with governments, JOLT is creating a functional and sustainable charging network that runs off 100% renewable energy. JOLT - Accelerating the shift to a zero emissions future.

JOLT has a track record of partnering with governments, transportation authorities, local councils, businesses, private landowners and other community stakeholders to build infrastructure that supports and incentivises clean transport. Born in Australia, JOLT recently announced its partnership with Telus to develop 5,000 EV chargers across Canada and currently operates in New Zealand, Canada, USA and UK, with thousands of EV charging stations under contract.

For more information, visit: https://joltcharge.com/uk/ .

