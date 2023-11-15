Anzeige
Christian Praxmarer becomes new CEO of Single Use Support

Former Managing Director and COO Christian Praxmarer will become the new CEO of Single Use Support on November 15, 2023. Together with co-founder Johannes Kirchmair, he will now form the top management of the successful Tyrolean company.

KUFSTEIN, Austria, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Praxmarer has been an integral part of the Tyrolean company Single Use Support, which was founded in 2016, for almost five years and is now taking over the position from co-founder Thomas Wurm. The latter is withdrawing from the operational business and will act as a strategic consultant in the future.

The successful recipe for management with two CEOs will now be continued with co-founder Johannes Kirchmair and Christian Praxmarer. Kirchmair knows that the company is in good hands: "The choice was very easy. Christian Praxmarer will work with the entire team to drive forward the company's successful further development." Praxmarer adds: "My aim is to use the previous successes as a fundamental basis for further successful company growth."

Further Information: www.susupport.com

Job Opportunities: jobs.susupport.com

Michael Eder
m.eder@susupport.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e5a2d519-0d31-40ab-9e58-5b4344498fd4


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
