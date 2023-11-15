Anzeige
Mittwoch, 15.11.2023
Zeitenwende eingeläutet – wird diese Technologie einen gesamten Sektor umkrempeln?
WKN: 863186 | ISIN: US0079031078 | Ticker-Symbol: AMD
Tradegate
15.11.23
17:56 Uhr
109,66 Euro
-0,48
-0,44 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
S&P 100
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.: AMD Announces AMD Instinct MI300 Accelerator Launch Event Highlighting Rapidly Expanding Ecosystem of AI Customers and Partners

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) announced "Advancing AI," an in-person and livestreamed event on December 6, 2023 to launch the next-generation AMD Instinct MI300 data center GPU accelerator family and highlight the Company's growing momentum with AI hardware and software partners.

AMD Chair and CEO Dr. Lisa Su will be joined by AMD executives, AI ecosystem partners and customers who will discuss how AMD products and software are re-shaping the AI, adaptive and high-performance computing landscape.

The live stream will start at 10 a.m. PT on Wednesday, December 6 at https://www.amd.com/en/corporate/events/advancing-ai.html as well as the AMD YouTube channel.

About AMD
For more than 50 years AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies. Billions of people, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting-edge scientific research institutions around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play. AMD employees are focused on building leadership high-performance and adaptive products that push the boundaries of what is possible. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) website, blog, LinkedIn and Twitter pages.

AMD, Instinct, AMD Instinct and the AMD Arrow logo and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Contact:
Aaron Grabein
AMD Communications
(737) 256-9518
Aaron.Grabein@amd.com

Suresh Bhaskaran
AMD Investor Relations
(408) 749-2845
Suresh.Bhaskaran@amd.com


